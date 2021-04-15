Experts at North East based Insight IAPT – which stands for Improving Access to Psychological Therapies – have launched a new website platform that will make mental health support easier to access for those in the region that need it most.

Insight IAPT offers free, confidential services for people who are experiencing a range of mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, and sleep difficulties. With economic, health, and social uncertainty, it is a difficult time for many and as a result, the need for mental health support is forecasted to grow.

The Insight IAPT site improves access to free NHS talking therapies, including counselling, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), and wider mental health support, by providing a platform where people can self-refer for help. Individuals will no longer need to visit or contact a GP for a referral, instead they can register for support through a simple online form.

The website gives users free access to a range of online resources, depending on their individual requirements. Users can access tools such as workshops, videos, and request sessions with a counsellor, all without having to make an appointment at a GP surgery.

Adam Crampsie, CEO of Insight IAPT said: “We are incredibly proud to be launching a website that makes access to mental health support so much easier for so many. We understand that easy access to resources and support is vital to tackling the mental health crisis, now more than ever.”

“Our hope is that Insight IAPT will give anyone affected by the pandemic the ability to get the help they need quickly and easily. We strongly believe that people should be able to get the treatment they need, when they need it.”

The Centre for Mental Health forecasts that, as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, up to 10 million people, almost 20% of the population, will need either new or additional mental health support.

Individuals can access the service visiting https://www.insightiapt.org/ and following the link for support.