SINGER songwriter Hayley McKay has announced the release of her latest single.

The North-East singer and guitarist, who got her big break playing Marilyn Monroe in the West End at the age of nine, hoped to premiere her latest song, Thinking About Last Night, at the C2C: Country to Country Festival.

However, following the event’s postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hayley has decided to release the track early through digital channels on April 3.

She said: “While I normally write my music, I was sent this song by Bill DiLuigi and Mary Sarah – brilliant composers from Nashville – and I just loved it immediately.

“It’s been a massive pleasure to record it, and I’ve really enjoyed putting my own British spin on a very upbeat, life-affirming country pop number.”

A fixture of the North-East music scene, Hayley has performed at major events including Glastonbury, Cornbury, Latitude, Lindisfarne, Willowman, Northumberland Live, The Sage Americana Festival and Hardwick Live.

She has also supported acts like Albert Lee, Scouting for Girls, Martha Reeves, Hazel O’Connor and the legendary Tom Jones, and was called “the up and coming apple of the British music industry’s eye” by America’s Elmore Magazine.

Hayley, who grew up near Darlington, added: “With the pandemic dramatically impacting people’s lives and leading to cancellations of music events all over the word, I feel artists should play their part in keeping people going.

“During this surreal time in the world, I hope I might be able to cheer some people up through my music. Whatever you’re doing, and wherever you are, turn your favourite song up loud, and think of the good times!”

Thinking About Last Night will be made available on all digital platforms including Spotify and iTunes and via her website www.hayleymckay.co.uk.