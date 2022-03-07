A THRIVING North-East physiotherapy business has continued its expansion with a new appointment.

The Paul Gough Physio Rooms has added to its team with George Morgan, a graduate of Teesside University, joining.

With four clinics across the region at Hartlepool, Darlington, Durham and Guisborough, the well-established operation is about to mark its 15th anniversary.

Owner Paul Gough said: “The clinics have never been busier, and we have had to add to our team to cope with demand for our services.

“We know waiting lists in the NHS are lengthy and only getting longer and we are finding that more and more people are turning to private clinics and physios.

“It’s always great to have new, high quality staff joining us and we are still on the lookout for more.

“Anyone who is injured just wants to get back to doing what they enjoy and there’s nothing worse than not being able to play with your grandchildren or not play golf or run because of injury. George is young, enthusiastic and ready to get people back on their feet.”

George said: “I wanted to work for someone who is going to give me support as a new graduate. Coming into private practice was my aim. I’ve had plenty of injuries in the past – lower back, shoulders and the like – I saw the value in my recovery and going to work to help others get back to doing what they love.”

He added: “This is a really exciting opportunity. A typical male physio student of my age wants to get into professional sport, but you quickly realise how competitive it is and those who make it to the professional game… by the time you do it and get to the top you aren’t a young graduate anymore!

“Another factor to join Paul’s team is the treatment options available, I have more freedom in what I do – a holistic, multi-model approach and here it’s a bit more of a personal interaction with patients. We build up relationships with patients and get to know them and what they are all about.”

Paul Gough Physio Rooms can be contacted on 01429 866771 or visit https://www.paulgoughphysio.com