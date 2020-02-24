A leading North East regeneration and housing specialist has formed a new partnership to deliver Extra Care schemes in North Tyneside and Peterlee.

Vistry Partnerships North East and Housing 21 will deliver 64 one and two bedroomed apartments in North Tyneside and 71 more at Peterlee, all for affordable rent. Designed for people over the age of 55, these Extra Care developments will include communal areas and gardens, a hairdresser and a café/restaurant which will be available for local people to use, to encourage neighbourhood integration and community development.

Sean Egan, Managing Director with Vistry Partnerships North East said: “It’s great news to have secured agreements to build these two state of the art facilities for Housing 21, which is a new client for us in the North East. Our development team is focussed on finding land opportunities for a range of clients and sourced both of these opportunities for Housing 21, devising viable, high quality schemes and securing the necessary planning consents. This means that we are able to offer housing providers ready-made solutions for their residents.

“These initiatives at North Tyneside and Peterlee have been carefully considered to meet the needs of people over the age of 55. By joining forces with Housing 21, we can ensure we are providing a quality home with the required adaptations and technologies to help people live independently for longer.”

The duo of developments will supplement an already strong development pipeline of private housing for sale through the Linden Homes brand and affordable housing for a number of housing associations.

Siobhan Moore, Director of Development at Housing 21 said: “The proposed developments in Peterlee and North Tyneside will strengthen our presence in the North East and will enable Housing 21 to add to its established popular courts for both Retirement Living and Extra Care provision. This includes seven Extra Care courts in Sunderland and a further ten in the North Yorkshire region and a variety of options in between.

“Working alongside Vistry Partnerships North East has helped us to add to our growing pipeline of new schemes in development and will help us to realise our growth ambitions to provide more affordable housing to older people of modest means capable of flexibly meeting their changing needs as they grow older.

Vistry Group, established at the turn of the year, incorporates four different successful businesses – Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith in the South of England. By combining the talents of each of these operations, Vistry Group becomes one of the top five housebuilders in the UK.