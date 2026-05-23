NORTH EAST SCARE PARK NOTCHES UP ANOTHER AWARD WIN

THE NORTH EAST’s leading scare attraction has once again been recognised as one of the best in the country, after taking home another award win.

Psycho Path, which takes place each year at Lintz Hall Farm, Burnopfield last night (19 May) beat off competition at ScareCON, Europe’s only trade show for the scare attraction and horror industry.

The team were victorious in the Best Scene/Set Piece category for Psychotorium, its US prison environment maze which was introduced to the event last year.

Created as a cross between The Shawshank Redemption and Arkham Asylum, the fictional psychiatric hospital which features in many of the Batman stories, the attraction was an immediate hit with Psycho Path fans.

And now it has been recognised internationally, with the creators picking up the award as part of a major ceremony which took place at Birmingham’s Heart of England Convention Centre.

This is the latest in a long line of honours Psycho Path has scooped over the years, with the team upping the ante every season and adding in new – and more terrifying -attractions.

Christiano Crawford, one of the co-directors, was delighted to have received the new award.

“We are constantly working to create new, more exciting and more ambitious scares at Psycho Path,” he said.

“To once again be recognised by our peers is a great honour, particularly in the face of such stiff competition.”

This year’s event will run from 26 September every weekend to 1 November and will include a brand new attraction, which is currently shrouded in mystery but being teased up the name, Cloudstream Airlines.

Set in a real Airbus A330 passenger plane – which would normally seat around 300 people – it will be a brand new kind of scare.

Since it was launched in 2018 the event has continued to evolve, creating more and more ambitious and terrifying scare attractions.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy Psycho Path’s other terror mazes, including Dolls House, Crawl Space, IScream, Cutthroat Island, Psycho City, The Darkness and Psychotorium.

Tickets are available at www.psycho-path.co.uk