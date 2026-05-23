TYNE BRIDGE IS THE BACKDROP TO THE WORLD CUP

THE ICONIC backdrop of the Tyne Bridge will provide a unique experience for fans who want to enjoy the World Cup in style.

Summer on the Southside – the Gateshead river location which annually hosts a range of events – has joined forces with By The River to create this year’s World Cup 2026 Fanpark.

And tickets are now about to go on sale for all of the England group games, promising late night fun and football on a giant screen.

Kicking off with England v Croatia at 9pm on Wednesday 17 June, the special sessions – which will include live match commentary and a free first drink – will also take place on Tuesday 23 June, when England plays Ghana, also at 9pm.

There’s an even later start on 23 June, when England is pitted against Panama, with the game beginning at 10pm.

Tickets for Fanpark are £7.50p each plus a booking fee, with heated, covered areas available in case of bad weather.

Visitors will also be able to not only to enjoy the bars that will be available at the site, but can also experience Bag Head spice bags, which offer crispy fried chicken or tofu with a variety of different seasonings and sauces.

Mike Hesketh of Summer on the Southside said there would be no better spot to watch the games.

“An iconic event like the World Cup deserves to be seen in an iconic setting and there’s no where better than under the Tyne Bridge,” he said.

“We know from previous events that the atmosphere will be absolutely electric and that there’s nothing better than being surrounded by hundreds of like-minded fans.

“We fully expect to be completely sold out and know that there isn’t any better way to watch England – hopefully – sweep to glory.”

The free first drink offer is dependent on ticketholders arriving 90 minutes before kick-off.

Further information and tickets can be bought at summeronthesouthside.co.uk