TYNESIDE NIGHT CLUB ALL SET FOR TINY DANCERS…

A TOP Newcastle club is preparing for a toddler takeover as it hosts its first Baby Rave.

Tup, Tup Palace – which over the years has been the city’s go-to club for visiting celebrities – is bringing new meaning to the phrase pub crawl, as it welcomes parents with babies, toddlers, infants and young movers to a special event on May 30.

From 3pm to 5pm the club will be hosting the special afternoon session, and to sure everyone is catered for is introducing special feeding and changing areas, as well as being pram friendly.

There will be three rooms of music available, with pop in the main room and RnB in Loja on the upper level.

A face painter, glow sticks, bubbles and craft corner will also be on offer to add to the fun.

“This is going to be a fantastic afternoon and a great opportunity for families to have a unique day out,” said Matt Smythe from Tup, Tup Palace.

“It’s often difficult for parents to go out and relive their clubbing days so we’ve given them the opportunity to do just that – with the kids in tow.”

Tickets are £10 for adults, £6 for children and free for babies from zero to three-year-old and can be bought at Baby Rave at Tup Tup Palace at Tup Tup Palace, Newcastle upon Tyne on 30th May | Fatsoma

And here’s a possible top 10 suggestion list of what might be played on the day:-

Sweet Child of Mine

Shake, Rattle and Roll

Baby One More Time

Kids in America

Baby Love

Young Hearts Run Free

Message in a Bottle

Father and Son

Rock the Cradle

Crawling back to You