North East school named one of the best in Britain after ‘incredible’ exam results

A TEESSIDE school has once again been ranked a top school in the North East – and also one of the best in Britain.

Red House School, in the village of Norton, was ranked as the UK’s seventh best independent school without a sixth form in The Sunday Times’ Parent Power League Table.

The annual survey is widely viewed as the definitive guide to ranking Britain’s best schools, and the school’s success follows an “incredible” set of GCSE results this summer.

Dr Rebecca Ashcroft, Head of Red House, said she is “absolutely thrilled” with being recognised both locally and nationally.

“We were ranked number seven in the United Kingdom, which is testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and pupils. I would also like to thank our parents for their support and commitment,” added Dr Ashcroft.

“We are incredibly proud that Red House offers a very personal and unique family atmosphere. Being a small school is a huge advantage, teaching staff know all of our pupils individually and provide a bespoke education so they can achieve their best.

“This was evidenced by our incredible GCSE results in 2023, which saw our GCSE grades 4-9 (C-A*) outperform all local independent schools and state schools.’

And it isn’t the only recent success at the near-century old school, which has also been handed two additional awards recognising their work towards inclusivity and sustainability.

Those honours included the Eco-Schools Green Flag Award, with distinction, which recognises educational establishments that go “above and beyond to protect our planet”, with the judging panel praising the wide range of eco initiatives on offer to all pupils, aged between 3-16.

Those initiatives included the formation of an eco-committee by pupils, who also worked with local eco-minded community organisations, such as Norton Green Market. Judges noted the work had “inspired young people and empowered them with the belief that they can positively impact our planet.”

And both staff and pupils at the school – rated ‘Excellent’ by the Independent Schools Inspectorate – were praised for their efforts to promote positive LGBTQ+ inclusion and visibility with the national Rainbow Flag Award.

The school held its second Pride Week where a number of activities took place to raise awareness. Youngsters in the Junior School created Pride posters, t-shirts and rainbow wands, and older pupils in the Senior School researched inspirational LGBTQ+ role models. The teacher who led the award – Mr Barnbrook-McKay – delivered a powerful and personal talk about how attitudes had changed. The whole school came together, along with family members, to take part in a fun Rainbow Run.

“Inclusivity and sustainability are integral to the ethos of this school, so it was wonderful for all of the staff and pupils’ efforts to be singled out with these awards,” added Dr Ashcroft.

“They also drive home our message that learning goes beyond the classroom and the curriculum, and these awards – coupled with Red House School’s extraordinary achievement in the Parent Power League Table – show that our unique approach to developing and nurturing young minds directly benefits our pupils.”

The school is also holding an Open Morning on Saturday, January 20, and prospective families are invited to book a tour to discover more about life at Red House.

However, places are limited and are filling up fast. To book, visit the school’s website – www.redhouseschool.co.uk/open-morning

Alternatively, contact Claire Bellerby, Head of Admissions, by calling 01642 558119 or emailing admissions@redhouseschool.co.uk