Newcastle energy assessment experts launch revolutionary energy audit tool

Newcastle-based energy assessment experts, Green Zone Surveys, has developed and launched a ground-breaking new energy audit software, GreenAudit.

The software represents a marked improvement on existing energy audit reports, providing a greater level of detail, analysis and deeper breakdown of energy use.

GreenAudit will allow for increased standardisation across Green Zone Surveys’ energy audits, from recommendations to formatting, making it easier for clients to understand and action the reports.

The software automates the collation of consumption data, rather than using manual inputs, which differentiates GreenAudit from other energy audit tools in the market.

Green Zone Surveys’ Technical Manager, Ben Palmer, said: “GreenAudit will be an important tool in our delivery of energy audits from our in-house technical team, increasing the speed of calculations, report delivery and client understanding of energy saving opportunities.”

According to the energy assessment experts, a commercial energy audit can identify opportunities to reduce energy use, lower carbon emissions and save money, by offering recommendations and allowing businesses to make informed decisions on what changes need to be made.

Energy audits can reveal areas where energy is being used inefficiently, which could lead to significant cost savings of up to 17%, on average, each year.

An audit can also help to determine how to best invest in energy-efficiency technologies, such as LED lighting, energy-efficient plant and equipment, or energy monitoring systems.

Chief Executive Officer, Callum Thompson, said: “‘GreenAudit is a revolutionary tool in assisting businesses to better understand where they are consuming energy and to introduce measures to reduce their output and ultimately their costs.

“The software will enable businesses to have full visibility of their energy consumption and identify areas of wastage and unnecessary usage, assisting not only in areas of cost reductions but also carbon reduction, with clear insight into where a business’ carbon outputs lie.

“As a result, GreenAudit will enable businesses not only to minimize costs at a time of clear financial challenges, but also to strive toward their sustainability goals and their commitment to NetZero.”

Green Zone Surveys (UK) Ltd can provide Level 1, 2 or 3 energy audits in compliance with the methodology outlined in with ISO 50002 or BS EN 16247: 2012.

As one of the UK’s longest established providers of building and energy compliance surveys, Green Zone has been there since the beginning and has worked alongside businesses of all different sizes in a variety of industries. This means you can breathe easy knowing you are working with professional, industry experts who have the knowledge and experience to guide you through the full compliance process.

