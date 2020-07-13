A North East firm of civil and structural engineers has secured a string of new contracts, reflecting continued strong demand for its services and skills in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

RWO, which has offices in Newcastle and Leeds and plans to create several new jobs, has secured an undisclosed six figure worth of orders in the last three months, which includes a civil and structural engineering groundwork contract for the development of 1,500 new houses across the north of England.

Expertise and services have also been provided by the firm, to support the delivery of a new commercial storage unit with 8,000 car parking spaces in the Midlands, a multi-million-pound industrial development in Yorkshire and new data centre on the outskirts of London.

It has also continued to provide ongoing structural engineering services for the rollout of the UK’s next generation mobile phone technology. This sees the firm expected to be involved in supporting more than 300 5G sites across as the new network goes live over the next two years.

The news comes as RWO, which has maintained a resilient performance in the face of economic uncertainties caused by the pandemic, continues to build on planned strategic growth which sees revenues exceed turnover forecast of £1.5m in the past 12 months.

The firm, which is seeing a steady stream of enquiries and closing in on the final stages of a major tender, plans several senior appointments later this year to boost its current 19-strong workforce with new investment in skills and resources to support customers.

Managing director Ross Oakley said access to professional services has been paramount for the building and construction sector during COVID-19 lockdown, sustaining demand for regionally available, highly competitive structural and civil engineering support and dedicated expertise.

“It’s been a challenging time, so we have been careful to ensure that we can respond to our customers’ evolving priorities as they have adapted to the changes around them,” he said.

“We are continuing to invest to support ambitious growth, ensuring that we are well-placed to provide current and future customers with the top-class support they will need as things return to some sense of normality and projects continue to ramp-up.

“Indeed, we are very much looking forward to progressing further regional and national projects over the next 24 months with like-minded customers and partners.”

With customers including Barratt Homes, Taylor Wimpey, Gleeson Homes, Caddick, Core Special Projects and Metnor, RWO specialises in a range of work including flood risk assessments, residential, commercial, industrial and leisure structural engineering and SuDS (Sustainable Urban Drainage).