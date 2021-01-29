Healthcare technology provider Clarity Informatics have recruited new members of staff, donated over £30,000 to local charities, and offered their technology free of charge to help with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination programme following an increase of 20% in revenue year on year.

The growth comes following the business’ focus on the delivery of their IT solutions to Primary Care healthcare professionals and organisations, including GPs, GP Practices, Primary Care Networks, and CCGs.

Clarity Informatics, based in Wallsend, has seen significant growth in the roll out of their practice management software, Clarity TeamNet, which brings a range of workforce, compliance, and information management processes under one roof, saving GP practices time and money, as well as their e-learning platforms designed for GPs and other healthcare professionals to reach CPD targets and keep their knowledge up-to-date.

Additionally, Clarity’s partnership with NICE to author Clinical Knowledge Summaries has positioned the business as a leading voice during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing key up-to-date information about the virus directly to GPs and doctors.

In the past 12 months, the organisation has created seven new jobs across a range of specialisms to support the increase in demand, whilst offering bonuses to existing staff as a thank you for their hard work throughout the year.

In early 2020, just as the tighter restrictions related to COVID-19 were introduced, Clarity donated over £30,000 to three local charities. The money was donated to the Children’s Heart Unit Fund (CHUF), mental health charity SomeOne Cares, and domestic abuse charity Harbour which provides essential services and support to those in need during lockdown, including survivors of domestic abuse, people with mental health issues, and sick children isolated from their families during the pandemic.

Following the announcement of the mass rollout of COVID-19 vaccination towards the end of the year, Clarity announced that they would be providing a dedicated platform free of charge to all NHS primary care networks to help manage, coordinate, and deliver the vaccine programme.

Tim Sewart, CEO of Clarity Informatics says: “Like many businesses here in the North East and across the country, we’ve faced unprecedented times in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic, so I’m delighted to be able to report our most successful year to date.

“This success encapsulates the amazing effort and work put in by all of the team at Clarity, and we hope we are able to show our thanks to our employees, our users, and the wider community through our investment in our technology, people, and the region.

“I am very much looking forward to focusing our efforts for the next year by investing in our technology further, so we can help healthcare professionals deliver the best possible care to their patients and communities.”