Newcastle upon Tyne based wealth management experts, Tier One Capital, have announced a partnership deal with Sport Newcastle which will support the dreams and ambitions of North East sporting talent, and help them to reach their 2020 Olympic Games aspirations.

As part of their sponsorship Tier One Capital will provide funding for the charity’s scholarship programmes and will also support a variety of fundraising activities including the Sport Newcastle golf day, the annual Unsung Heroes Awards evening and the charity’s hugely popular annual Gala Dinner.

The partnership was launched with a crop of young sporting talent from Gateshead Harriers at Gateshead Stadium, by Sport Newcastle Patron and triple-jump world record holder and Olympic gold medallist, Jonathan Edwards CBE.

Sport Newcastle has been supporting athletes throughout the region to higher levels of achievement for more than 50 years and is encouraging more local young people to enjoy and participate in grass roots sports.

Among its current prominent activity is a campaign to raise £20,000, to aid the North East’s Olympic prospects to reach not only the Tokyo games, but also Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.

Matthew Squires, Sport Newcastle Fundraising Chair, said, “We are delighted that Newcastle based Tier One Capital have teamed up with Sport Newcastle to help support us through our business partnership programme. We are reliant on the generous support of local businesses, trusts and individuals and we simply couldn’t do the work we do with local sporting talent in the region without them.”

Jess Swindells, Managing Director of Tier One Capital said: “Sport Newcastle has a great reputation developing outstanding young talent and has earned some incredible achievements over the years. As a business with our roots firmly in the North East, and as a team of active sports people, we feel very proud and privileged to be able to support Sport Newcastle over the coming years.

“Corporate social responsibility is a key part of our brand values and we are delighted to have this opportunity to make a positive contribution to the area by supporting the work that Sport Newcastle do, in a region which we are very passionate about and is at the heart of our business and success.”

Olympic, World, Commonwealth and European champion Jonathan Edwards CBE, and Patron of Sport Newcastle said: “Support from businesses is an essential part of our commitment to providing sporting opportunities for all.

“We are very pleased with the partnership commitment from Tier One Capital to support Sport Newcastle’s endeavours in the North East and to enable our emerging sports talent to reach their full potential.”