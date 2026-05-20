North Shields artist commissioned to celebrate historic Fish Quay landmark

Anthony Downie’s original artwork of Richard Irvin Building commissioned by Union Quay Dental

A North Shields artist whose distinctive murals and paintings have become instantly recognisable across the region has been commissioned to create a bespoke artwork celebrating one of North Shields’ most historic waterfront buildings.

Union Quay Dental, based in the landmark Richard Irvin Building on North Shields Fish Quay, unveiled the specially commissioned painting by local artist Anthony Downie as part of the practice’s major refurbishment project.

Downie, 38, who was last year selected as one of the artists for the North Shields 800 mural trail, created the piece in his signature style – vibrant North East street scenes painted in bold blue, orange and yellow tones inspired by the light and atmosphere of the region.

The finished 75cm x 75cm acrylic-on-ply painting now takes pride of place in the newly refurbished entrance hall at Union Quay Dental, further connecting the practice to the local community and heritage surrounding it.

The commission comes during a busy period for the artist. From May 26th, Anthony’s work will feature in a major installation at The Bridge Gallery above Tynemouth Metro Station in partnership with Globe Gallery, North Shields. North Tyneside Art Studio and Globe Gallery work in partnership to programme The Bridge.

Anthony and fellow artist Talula Lines are creating four large-scale 8ft x 8ft panels exploring similar themes from different perspectives, with the new works set to be displayed on both sides of the walkway.

Anthony, who is based in North Shields and now works full-time as an artist, said his work often captures the nostalgia and character of northern streets and neighbourhoods.

“People tell me the paintings feel familiar because these kinds of scenes exist all across the North,” he said.

“They’re inspired by real places, but I change elements within them – moving windows, adding doorways or altering details – so there’s a slightly dreamlike quality to them too.”

Speaking about the Union Quay Dental commission, he added: “It was great to be asked by Jarlath and Jamie to paint the old Richard Irvin Building, an excellent piece of architecture that has watched over the Fish Quay for so long and is now home to Union Quay Dental.

“The Fish Quay has been quite a big part of my life, from exploring many of the abandoned and unused buildings there during my teenage years – including the Richard Irvin Building – to captaining the darts team at the Low Lights Tavern about 15 years ago, to now exploring it more conventionally with my children, playing on the beaches and eating fish and chips.”

Anthony’s creative journey began studying photography at Newcastle College before working in street art, set design and events. After returning to the North East in 2017, he worked with local art collective Nowt Special on theatre set projects for venues including Northern Stage, Live Theatre and The Tyne Theatre and Opera House.

He began developing his now distinctive painting style in 2022 after experimenting with the effect of bright sunlight and blue shadows on North East back lanes and street scenes.

Earlier this year he was commissioned by Elevation Walls to create one of the large-scale murals for the North Shields 800 celebrations after proactively approaching organisers with his own concept artwork.

“I saw they were planning murals in North Shields, so I mocked one of my paintings up onto a gable end and sent it over before applications had even opened,” he said. “I think being a bit cheeky paid off.”

Jamie Dury, co-owner and principal dentist at Union Quay Dental, said supporting local artists and celebrating the area’s identity was an important part of the refurbishment project.

“We wanted the refurbishment to reflect the character and heritage of the Fish Quay and support somebody creating work inspired by the local community,” he said. “Anthony’s artwork felt like the perfect fit for the building and the area we’re proud to be part of.”

Jarlath McAteer – co-owner and principal dentist at Union Quay Dental added: “There’s something special about seeing a historic building like the Richard Irvin Building reinterpreted through the eyes of a local artist who has his own history and memories connected to the Fish Quay. Anthony’s work brings warmth, character and a real sense of place to the practice.”

Anthony’s artwork has previously been exhibited at Republic Gallery in Blyth and is currently on display at The Biscuit Factory in Newcastle.

The commission reflects growing collaboration between independent businesses and the region’s creative sector as North Shields continues to build its reputation as one of the North East’s most vibrant cultural and coastal communities.

Anthony Downie with the commissioned painting – photo c. Zoe Robertson

Anthony’s website: https://www.adillustration.co.uk/

Anthony’s Instagram: @anthonydownie.art

https://www.unionquaydental.co.uk/