Spiltmilk Dance wow Teesside care home residents with “mind blowing” performance

OVER A HUNDRED Teesside care home residents enjoyed a “mind blowing” interactive performance from professional dance group Spiltmilk.

The Sheffield-based performers made the two-hour trip to the North East to entertain, dance, and sing for residents at four Hill Care Group homes across the region.

They visited The Beeches Care Home in Stockton-on-Tees, Ingleby Care Home in Ingleby Barwick, Mandale House Care Home in Middlesbrough, and Hazelgrove Court Care Home in Saltburn-by-the-Sea over two days of shows.

Dozens of residents and staff at each of the homes were treated to dancing, live music and singing, and fantastical poetry, as they enjoyed the high-energy, Spring- themed performance designed to bring the outside in and connect with the change of season.

Leanne Johnson, activities coordinator at Ingleby Care Home, found the show especially beneficial for residents with dementia. She said: “One of our residents who lives with dementia really came alive with the classical music section and started chair ballet dancing. It was mind blowing.”

The group, run by co-directors Adele Wragg and Sarah Boulter, has been performing for over 20 years – including at the Royal Opera House and York Theatre Royal, as well as hospitals, care homes, civic and community centres across the country.

Sarah said: “There is a real gap of excellent high quality arts entertainment in older adult care settings. We wanted to bring something to care homes and hospitals that would have a real impact.”

Adele added: “We’re passionate about making magical, joyful moments for people in care homes and embracing the fun we can make together, in the now.

“We were so pleased to be able to bring our show, Bloom, to Teesside. We had four wonderful shows and loved meeting so many friendly people. We tour across the country but this has been a real highlight and we really hope we’ll be able to come back soon.”

Spiltmilk Dance were invited to the Hill Care Group’s Teesside homes after Hazelgrove Court Care Home activities coordinator, Sharon Lewis, saw them at a National Activity Providers Association (NAPA) conference.

Sharon said: “Spiltmilk are amazing. After seeing them at the NAPA conference, I wanted them to come and perform for our residents. To make the most of their long journey up the M1, we organised for them to perform at four care homes.

“Everyone said what an amazing show it was. It was great to have family members come in to Hazelgrove and watch their loved ones joining in and having fun.

“After the performance they stayed and chatted with residents and family members, allowed them to try on the costumes and took a polaroid photo as a memento.”

Robert Wheeler, 88, a resident at Ingleby Care Home, said the show “brought back some wonderful memories”. Fellow Ingleby resident Sandie Bell, 84, added: “That was great. I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

Ellen Else, 95, from Hazelgrove Court Care Home, said she “loved every minute”, while for Peter Rayson, 77, it was an opportunity to have some fun despite his health issues. He said: “Although I suffer with Parkinson’s, they gave me the realisation that I can let myself go and have fun.”

At The Beeches Care Home, resident Ann Briggs, 80, requested a return visit from the group, declaring the show “brilliant”.

Brenda Mcara, 90, from Mandale House Care Home, said she “enjoyed the music and dance”, while the highlight for fellow resident Ann Venus, 89, was “the way they interacted with us during the performance and made us part of the performance.”