A YOUNG Yorkshire chartered accountant has been elected to lead an international council representing students training in the industry.

Sam Hutson, part of family firm Colin Hutson Accounting Limited, based in Northallerton, was elected chair of the International Student Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

He said: “I am honoured and delighted to be able to represent the Chartered Accountant student body.

“As a small family firm in a North Yorkshire town, it might seem like we’d be overlooked at international level, but I think this is yet another example of Northallerton punching well above its weight!

“I have a long list of matters I’m looking forward to tackling in the role, including growing awareness of the benefits the Council provides to students, and continuing the fantastic work around diversity, inclusion, and social mobility already underway.”

As well as chairing the ICAEW Student Council, which gives 180,000 chartered accountant students worldwide a voice with the industry’s governing body, Sam’s new role also means he will sit on ICAEW’s governing council.

Managing Director, Julie Hutson, said: “We are very proud of Sam’s achievement, and it is no small feat that a young man from a local family firm in Northallerton has been elected to such a prominent international position.”