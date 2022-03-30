Black Sheep Brewery has announced the launch of its latest seasonal cask beer, Refresher – a brand new addition to their range available exclusively in April.

Described as a ‘fresh’ take on the classic British Blonde Ale, Black Sheep’s newest beer combines a blend of British hops to provide a sessionable, lightly-floral pint with a clean finish.

At 3.9%, Refresher offers cask beer lovers a light, fruity pint with layers of pulsating hop character. Complimented by radiant notes of citrus that breaks through the smooth, silky head of the pint, Refresher is truly the perfect embodiment of spring.

Refresher is the third beer to be launched as part of Black Sheep’s 2022 Seasonal Cask Beer Range – its biggest range yet – to mark the brewery’s upcoming 30th anniversary in September.

Jack Scott Paul, Brand & Communications Manager at Black Sheep Brewery, says: “We’re really excited to launch Refresher, just in time for the spring season. Refresher is our own, fresh take on the classic British blonde ale, and we know this one will be popular with both cask beer lovers and those looking to try a new kind of pint.”

“As the name suggests, it’s sure to offer perfect refreshment and judging by the recent weather, there’s no better time of year to launch this new beer.”

Back in March, Black Sheep relaunched its popular Black Sheep IPA for the first time in cask format, a beer inspired by their founder Paul Theakston as well as the pioneering brewers of USA who have made a bold stance against bland beer with the invention of daring, exciting IPA flavour combinations.

Despite cask beer being the ‘original craft beer’, the category has experienced a steady decline for several years due to changing consumer habits, the growth of other drinks categories, and pub closures as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

In response to this, Black Sheep Brewery recently launched its Drink Cask Beer campaign to grow the category as a whole and to encourage young people to move past misconceptions surrounding cask beer.

Jack continued: “We recently embarked on a mission at Black Sheep Brewery with a clear message for young people: Drink Cask Beer.

“We hope with the launch of Refresher, people will be encouraged to try cask, and enjoy one of our lighter, fruiter pints without hesitation. Who knows, it may even change your life.”

The Yorkshire brewery has committed to launching a new cask beer each month, as well as bringing back old favourites, available to on-trade customers in pubs across the country.