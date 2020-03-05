A LEADING LGBT+ charity is building on the success of its Pride in Sports campaign, by throwing support behind a huge rugby tournament.

Northern Pride, which organises the annual Pride festival in Newcastle, is working in collaboration with the Newcastle Ravens at the LGBT+ rugby team’s Hadrian Cup tournament, which promotes inclusivity in sport.

The annual event, which takes place from 6 to 8 March at Percy Park RFC, North Shields, is attended by rugby clubs from all over the UK and this year will also welcome Northern Pride’s mascot Alex as part of the charity’s UK Pride campaign.

Ste Dunn, chair of Northern Pride, believes events of this kind are crucial for increasing LGBT+ representation in sport.

“We are huge fans of the Newcastle Ravens and all of the work they do and we are delighted to be working with them as part of our UK Pride celebrations this year,” he said.

“Getting involved in sport is a great way to stay fit and healthy, build positive relationships and really feel like part of a community, so working towards making the environment a welcoming one for everyone is a really important mission.”

James McKane, club chairman, said he is amazed so many players have committed to come to the Hadrian Cup this year.

“The event has gone from eight teams in 2018 to 20 teams this year so we’re even more excited than usual, plus we have a brand new kit to show off.” said James.

“It’s great to be part of the UK Pride celebrations and we hope the exposure might lead to more people wanting to get involved in sport.”

Individual tickets are still available to purchase for £30 at www.hadriancup.co.uk, which includes entry to a Friday night event, welcome package, access to the all-day tournament on Saturday, evening do in Newcastle and the Kangaroo Court event on Sunday morning.

Northern Pride are this year’s hosts of UK Pride, which will take place from 17 to 19 July at Newcastle’s Town Moor, with a whole host of events planned in the run-up to the weekend festival.

For more information about Northern Pride, visit www.northern-pride.com or search northernprideuk on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.