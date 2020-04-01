The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published its first Clinical Knowledge Summaries dedicated to the COVID-19 outbreak. This official evidence-based information for General Practices across England have been authored by the North-East based editor, and former GP, Dr Gerry Morrow, and his team at Clarity Informatics.

North-East based Clarity Informatics has been providing The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) with trusted, evidence-based, clinical information to help GPs, GP registrars, paramedics, nurses, and pharmacists to treat common conditions and symptoms for over 20 years. The latest Clinical Knowledge Summary comes as a response to GPs across the country needing clear guidance on the COVID-19 outbreak and how to manage potentially infected patients.

The medical director of Clarity Informatics, Dr Morrow, leads a team of dedicated clinicians and researchers with over 20 years’ experience of providing clinical guidance and resources to medical practitioners.

The COVID-19 topic is designed to support primary care professionals a quick response to the challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic and provide them with readily accessible information where they may be faced with a situation of a suspected Coronavirus infection.

Dr Morrow commented: “The world is currently facing an unprecedented global pandemic outbreak and it is important that primary care, which is the first point of contact for many of those affected by the COVID-19 virus, have clear advice on how to manage their patients in these difficult times.

We are honoured to work with NICE to author this information. We also feel a great responsibility to ensure that the content we provide is the most reliable and builds on the latest evidence-based information.”

NICE Clinical Knowledge Summaries contain over 370 topics, and 1000 clinical presentations or patient scenarios. The clinical content is continually monitored, reviewed, and new topics introduced each year. All content is devised from rigorously reviewed and researched evidence developed using NICE accredited processes and requirements.

Alongside the clinical guidance it authors, Clarity Informatics offers e-learning solutions in addition to innovative appraisal software, and practice management and medical best practice solutions creating efficiencies and supporting a resilient health care system.