Northumbria University appoints new Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost

Northumbria University has announced that Professor Andy Dougill will become its new Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost this summer.

Professor Dougill will join Northumbria from the University of York, where he is Dean of the Faculty of Sciences and plays a leading role in international partnerships, cross-university sustainability initiatives, and large-scale academic and financial planning.

Prior to his role at York, Professor Dougill had an extensive career at the University of Leeds, where he held senior leadership positions including Head of the School of Earth and Environment, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Environment and was a member of the University Executive.

In these roles, he led major organisational change programmes, strengthened interdisciplinary research, and built deep partnerships with industry and civic stakeholders.

His academic expertise lies in environmental sustainability, climate change, and African food systems. He has published more than 150 articles and has secured more than £38 million in collaborative funding.

As Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost at Northumbria, Professor Dougill will provide strategic leadership for the University’s academic portfolio, overseeing the development and performance of faculties and guiding major transformation programmes. He will deputise for the Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive on regional, national and international engagements as required.

Commenting on his appointment, Professor Andy Dougill said: “I am excited to be joining Northumbria University at this important stage in the delivery of the 2030 Strategy. I am looking forward to building on the strong foundations of recent years and working with colleagues across the institution as we advance the bold and ambitious academic plans.”

Northumbria’s Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, Professor Andy Long, said: “We received significant interest in this important role and interviewed a strong field of excellent candidates.

“Andy impressed the appointing panel with his extensive senior leadership experience, his collaborative and people-centred approach and his clear commitment to Northumbria’s academic mission and values.

“We are confident he will make an excellent addition to the University’s senior leadership team and look forward to welcoming him to Northumbria later this year.”

Professor Dougill will take up his new role on 1 August 2026, following the departure of the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost, Professor Tom Lawson, who has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hull.