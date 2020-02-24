Odyssey Systems is warning businesses in the North East that BT has already started to phase out its obsolete ISDN network.

The Stockton-based telecommunications expert says that businesses need to future proof their phone systems ahead of the final 2025 switch off.

BT is withdrawing the Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN), dating back to the 1980s, as it is costly to maintain and has been superseded by hi-tech alternatives such Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) which delivers a more cost-effective, flexible and resilient service.

The SIP system provides cheaper calls and line rentals, advanced remote working capabilities, video and web conferencing plus the flexibility to add or remove users without disruption or extra cost.

Phone extensions can be provided to a desktop phone, laptop or mobile app with the same functionality of an office-based system – allowing staff to be connected from the office, home, car or any location. Telephone numbers are also free of geographical restraints.

Mike Odysseas, founder and managing director of Odyssey Systems said: “Those who are unprepared for the final switch off in five years’ time should act now to avoid future disruption and an expected fall-off in technical support

“It makes sense for businesses to switch to SIP now rather than renew any existing ISDN contracts so they can begin reaping the benefits in terms of high call quality, flexibility, greater security and cheaper tariffs.

“ISDN is old-fashioned, costly to maintain and unable to compete with the latest technology that allows for an unlimited number of users. This means more customers can be in contact with a business during its busiest times.

“Every telephone made in the past 10 years is SIP compatible, so the Odyssey-hosted system is simple to install. Businesses should consider their options now rather than waiting and getting caught in the inevitable rush to switch closer to the 2025 deadline.”