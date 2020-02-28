JLS ANNOUNCE EAGERLY AWAITED COMEBACK WITH THEIR ‘BEAT AGAIN’ 2020 UK AND IRELAND TOUR

TUNE INTO BBC’S THE ONE SHOW TOMORROW FOR THE BAND’S FIRST TV INTERVIEW AND EXCLUSIVE PERFORMANCE

Tickets go on general sale Friday 21st February at 9am via www.gigsandtours.com/ www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

United Kingdom, Thursday 13th February 2020: Multi BRIT and MOBO Award winning boy band JLS today announce details of their return to music as they are set to embark on a mammoth UK and Ireland comeback tour. Following a seven year hiatus Aston, Marvin, Oritsé and JB will take the ‘Beat Again’ tour to stages across the UK and Ireland reuniting with their legions of loyal fans for a fifteen date string of arena shows.

Famed for their impressive live draw having played London’s iconic O2 Arena a staggering sixteen times and selling over 1.4 million tickets in the UK alone, the tour kicks off at Dublin’s 3Arena on November 12th before heading to Belfast’s SSE Arena on November 13th. JLS will then play shows at Brighton Centre on Sunday 15th November, Bournemouth’s International Centre (16/11), Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (18/11), Hull Bonus Arena (19/11), Sheffield FlyDSA Arena (20/11), Newcastle Utilita Arena (21/11), Leeds First Direct Arena (25/11), Glasgow’s SSE Hydro (26/11), Manchester Arena (27/11), Birmingham Resorts World Arena (28/11) and Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena (30/11). The ‘Beat Again Tour’ then plays its penultimate show at London’s O2 Arena on December 1st before closing in Nottingham at the Motorpoint Arena on December 2nd.

Speaking of their highly anticipated return JLS said “We are so excited to be working together as a group again. We’ve always been like family, and now we feel that this is the right time for us to get back on stage and perform in front of our loyal fans. Even though it’s been 7 years, you can be sure that it’s going to be as high energy as ever”.

Since the band’s inception in 2007, JLS reimagined the modern boyband and made their mark on British music through their inimitable soulful, RnB, pop sound underpinned by highly stylised choreography. Collectively JLS have amassed five Number One singles with their instantly recognisable chart hits ‘Beat Again’, ‘Everybody In Love’, ‘The Club Is Alive’, ‘Love You More’ and ‘She Makes Me Wanna’.

Having carved out their own niche as a mid-late noughties mainstay, the band return to the spotlight following a record breaking career. They sold over six million records and four multi-platinum albums and their self titled debut went straight to Number One and has since sold over a million copies in the UK.

The band are two time BRIT winners, having won Best British Breakthrough and Best British Single with ‘Beat Again’, which was also named the fastest selling debut single of 2009. As well as their huge commercial success and consistently dominating the pop charts, the band made a massive impact on urban music culture with five MOBO Awards and three Urban Music Award wins highlighting the astronomic affect their music had in resonating in both pop and RnB music realms.

The tour is an opportunity for JLS fans across the country to come together to enjoy the hits which continuously soundtracked the British charts for seven years running. Full list of UK and Irish tour dates noted below.

JLS 2020 UK Tour Dates

Thursday 12th Nov – Dublin 3Arena

Friday 13th Nov – Belfast SSE Arena

Sunday 15th November 2020, Brighton Centre

Monday 16th November 2020, Bournemouth International Centre

Wednesday 18th November 2020, Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 19th November 2020, Hull Bonus Arena

Friday 20th November 2020, Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Saturday 21st November 2020, Newcastle Utilita Arena

Wednesday 25th November 2020, Leeds First Direct Arena

Thursday 26th November 2020, Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Friday 27th November 2020, Manchester Arena

Saturday 28th November 2020, Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Monday 30th November 2020, Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Tuesday 1st December 2020, London The O2

Wednesday 2nd December 2020, Nottingham Motorpoint Arena