Ofsted inspectors highlight strengths of Middlesbrough primary school

A TEESSIDE primary school has been praised by Government inspectors for setting strong standards and putting inclusion at the heart of everything it does.

Hemlington Hall Academy, in Middlesbrough, was assessed by Ofsted as having ‘strong standards’ in four areas: attendance and behaviour; early years provision; inclusion; and personal development and wellbeing.

The school, which serves a community with significant levels of deprivation, also achieved the ‘expected standard’ in achievement, curriculum and teaching, and leadership and governance.

Headteacher Karen Edmenson said: “I am incredibly proud of this inspection report and everything it says about our school. It reads as what we see every day at Hemlington Hall – a warm, inclusive and ambitious school where children are at the heart of every decision we take.”

Due to leaders’ actions, pupils’ attendance has improved, with disadvantaged children, and those with special educational needs, attending “very well indeed”, says the report.

“Pupils behave very well in lessons and during social times,” add the inspectors. “They play co-operatively, welcome newcomers and show kindness towards one another.”

On early years, the report states that nursery provision “lays very secure foundations from the outset”, with children benefiting from “a rich and highly inspirational environment”.

Hemlington Hall Academy, which is part of Lingfield Education Trust, is particularly praised for its approach to inclusion, with the report saying it is “at the heart of the school”.

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), as well as children who are disadvantaged, and those known to children’s social care, are “very well supported”.

On personal development and wellbeing, leaders “have a clear ambition to raise pupils’ aspirations and do all they can to ensure they equip pupils to be safe in the community and online”.

Pupils receive rich opportunities to engage with local industry and hear about career opportunities, such as a visit to Fujifilm Biotechnologies. There is also a wider curriculum offer, with pupils participating in an extensive range of educational visits and clubs.

Pupils also support the local community, including visiting the elderly to read stories on World Book Day and sing carols at Christmas.

Mrs Edmenson added: “We are especially proud that inspectors highlighted the positive relationships across the school, the high levels of care shown to our pupils, the extensive opportunities we provide beyond the classroom, and the strong safeguarding culture that ensures children feel safe and well supported.

“The report acknowledges the dedication of our staff, governors, Trust colleagues, parents and carers, all of whom work tirelessly to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed.

“We look forward to building on these successes and continuing our mission to provide the highest possible quality of education and care for all our pupils.”

Nick Blackburn, Chief Executive of Lingfield Education Trust, said: “This extremely positive Ofsted report really captures the spirit of Hemlington Hall Academy as a school at the heart of the community, where pupils are nurtured in the most positive surroundings by devoted staff.”