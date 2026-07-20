WIRRAL BUSINESS EXPERT OFFERING FREE HEALTH CHECK & STRATEGY!

Business owners across the Wirral and beyond are being offered the opportunity to unlock their company’s full potential through a Free Business Health Check from experienced business growth specialist Martin Hawthorne. The free check will provide a game-changing strategy with no cost or obligation to act.

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With more than 30 years of experience in business growth, leadership and franchising, Martin Hawthorne has built an impressive reputation for transforming businesses of all sizes. His experience spans advising organisations employing more than 15,000 people, including blue chip companies and banks, through to supporting sole traders and self-employed entrepreneurs.

Having owned multiple businesses himself, Martin also served as CEO of a retail business with £78 million turnover and operating more than 200 stores, giving him first-hand insight into the challenges and opportunities faced by business leaders. Among his many achievements, Martin successfully helped turn a company from an £11 million loss into a £1 million profit in just 18 months.

CLICK HERE FOR A FREE BUSINESS HEALTH CHECK

He has also worked as a Business Development Adviser to a national retail chain of more than 2,500 stores, demonstrating his ability to deliver strategic growth on a significant scale. Today, Martin combines his extensive business expertise with the latest intelligent AI technology to help businesses improve performance, increase efficiency and identify new opportunities for growth.

CLICK HERE FOR A FREE BUSINESS HEALTH CHECK

His free Business Health Check provides business owners with a detailed assessment of their current operations, highlighting strengths, identifying areas for improvement and delivering a tailored growth strategy designed to help them move forward with confidence.

Following the assessment, Martin can recommend practical solutions to support long-term success. These include implementing AI-powered systems to streamline operations, reduce manual workloads and improve productivity, AI marketing, AI business improvement tool and affordable digital services such as professional AI-driven websites starting from just £200.

CLICK HERE FOR A FREE BUSINESS HEALTH CHECK

Martin said: “My approach focuses on delivering practical, measurable improvements that help businesses become more efficient, more profitable and better equipped for future growth. It’s been fascinating to see the impact AI is having and many businesses are being left behind, so I’m combining decades of commercial experience with modern technology to provide business owners with clear strategies and solutions.”

CLICK HERE FOR A FREE BUSINESS HEALTH CHECK

For businesses looking to improve performance, embrace AI or simply gain an independent assessment of where they stand, Martin Hawthorne’s complimentary Business Health Check offers an opportunity to receive expert insight and a personalised roadmap for growth.

Martin Hawthorne / Business Growth Expert

CLICK HERE FOR A FREE BUSINESS HEALTH CHECK