Olivia Attwood 2025: TV Star, Investigator and Fashion Icon on the Rise Again

From reality TV favourite to trusted investigative presenter, Olivia Attwood continues her career transformation in 2025 – and she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

📺 The Price of Perfection Returns for Series 2

Olivia Attwood’s hit ITV2 docuseries The Price of Perfection returned this June with its second season, delving even deeper into the hidden world of cosmetic surgery and body modification. Tackling weight-loss procedures, extreme makeovers, “mummy makeovers,” and even male surgery trends, the show offers a raw, unfiltered look at the lengths people go to in the pursuit of beauty.

Attwood’s approach has been widely praised for its balance of empathy, curiosity, and authenticity. Viewers and critics alike have noted her natural flair for investigative journalism, with her candid interviewing style drawing out powerful, emotional stories.

“It’s not about judging,” Attwood recently said in an interview. “It’s about understanding the pressures and choices people are facing.”

☀️ Olivia Attwood in Miami: Glamour and Getaway

Earlier this month, Attwood was seen soaking up the sun in Miami Beach. Paparazzi shots captured her looking effortlessly stylish in a series of bold summer looks, reminding fans of her fashion credentials and star appeal. The beach break appeared to be a brief pause before diving back into a packed work schedule in the UK.

💬 “I’m Too Busy to Be Lonely”: Life, Love and Independence

In a recent feature, Olivia made headlines with her quote: “I’m too busy to be lonely.” The former Love Island and TOWIE star opened up about how her jam-packed lifestyle, combined with a strong sense of self, keeps her mentally and emotionally fulfilled.

She also addressed her finances, boldly stating she’s “not afraid to talk about money,” emphasising financial independence and honesty around earnings as a way to empower other women.

“Why should we be shy about success?” she asked. “Let’s talk about money the way men do.”

🛍️ eBay Live Appearance Set for June 26

Fashion lovers, take note: Olivia Attwood is scheduled to make a star turn at eBay Live this Thursday, June 26. The interactive online event blends e-commerce with influencer energy, and Olivia’s appearance is set to bring her trademark glamour, fun, and savvy fashion sense to a new platform.

Expect tips on summer style, trending pieces, and a few behind-the-scenes surprises.

📺 Growing Role on ITV’s This Morning

Adding another feather to her cap, Attwood has been appearing as a guest and occasional relief presenter on ITV’s This Morning. With her sharp wit and media-savvy confidence, fans are calling for her to take on a more regular presenting role.

Social media lit up after her latest appearance, with many praising her natural chemistry with co-hosts and her “real-talk” approach to topics that matter.

🔮 What’s Next for Olivia Attwood?

With her star continuing to rise, Olivia Attwood is quickly becoming one of the UK’s most versatile and in-demand media personalities. Whether it’s serious investigative reporting, live presenting, fashion, or frank discussions about life and success, she’s creating a unique brand on her own terms.

Expect to see more of Olivia this summer – both on screen and on the red carpet.