SADDLE UP … FOR PARTY IN THE PARK…

VISITORS to one of summer’s most anticipated events will be able to see the equine stars of some of the tv and film industry’s biggest hits.

Party In The Park returns to Middlesbrough’s Stewart Park this weekend (15-17 May) and organiser Crow Events has promised everything from monster trucks and dinosaurs to rides, top tribute acts and special shows for pre-schoolers.

And topping the bill, for the very first time, will be the internationally acclaimed OG Performance Horses – featured in films such as Napoleon, The Winter King, Rings of Power, House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones and Snow White

Throughout the weekend, these magnificent animals and their riders will showcase their skills in a series of highly choreographed routines, all set to music.

From four legs, to four wheels, the UK’s most successful monster truck team – Big Pete’s Monster Trucks – will also be out in force across the weekend, as will the Broke FX team with a high-energy, freestyle motorcross show.

The elite and experienced riders will launch themselves off sky-high ramps, carrying out gravity-defying twists and tricks as well as backflips and mid-air whips.

The event is also turning the clock back to prehistoric times and a dino invasion, with prehistoric gentle giants roaming the park for photo opportunities and just to make friends with youngsters.

Among the mascots and walkabout characters who will appear, there will also be a special tribute to internet sensation, Ms Rachel.

A favourite with toddlers, Ms Rachel’s What’s In the Box will be offering singing, dancing and lots of interactive fun for the tiniest attendees.

A full programme of live music is lined up on Saturday, with top tribute acts recreating the hits of the biggest stars on the planet.

Kofi Taylor will be bringing the songs of Harry Styles, with visitors also able to step into the world of the K-Pop Universe, with performers in colourful costumes bringing to life one of the most successful phenomena of recent times.

Party In The Park will also have a whole selection of food vendors around the site, offering everything from sweet treats such as churros and doughnuts to gourmet burger, loaded fries and Greek favourite, gyros.

Ryan Crow of Crow Events said the programme had something for everyone.

“We have created an absolutely fantastic line-up across the weekend,” he said.

“The show from OG Performance Horses is incredible and everyone is going to love the roaming dinos.

“With a huge lineup of rides and a stage for live performances it really is going to be an experience not to be missed.”

Entry to the park is £2, with most of the fairground rides also costing £2 on Friday and from £3 the rest of the weekend. Entry is £5 on Saturday and Sunday and that includes £10 worth of discount ride vouchers.

It will run from 4pm to 10pm on Friday 15 May, 11am to 9pm on Saturday and 11am to 7pm on Sunday 17 May.