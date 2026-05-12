HI FIVE FOR LIVE MUSIC AT TIMES SQUARE…

MUSIC lovers and partygoers are set to flock to Newcastle this month (May) for Times Square Live – five days of large-scale live events.

EVNT Live – the live event arm of EVNT Inspirations – is set to return to Times Square.

And they will be bringing a wide-array of events to Newcastle’s only large, outdoor, city centre performance space, with everything from K-Pop to Country – and a football legend thrown in for good measure.

Getting the ball rolling on Friday 22 May is Great British Tribute Fest 2026 – billed as Newcastle’s ultimate Indie and Brit Rock singalong

From 5pm to 11pm, some of the UK’s best tributes to acts such as Sam Fender, Oasis, Arctic Monkeys, Blur and Gerry Cinnamon will take to the open air stage for huge singalongs of classic British anthems.

Then, on Saturday 23 May, Times Square will play host to Day Fever; a daytime disco, created by Line of Duty star Vicky McClure.

The high energy afternoon event – which takes place from 12.30pm to 9.30pm – promises to be a celebration of 90s and 00s nostalgia, indie dance floor classics, rock anthems and soul singalongs.

And, to add to the festival feel, former NUFC and England star, Chris Waddle will be showing off his DJing skills on the day.

On Sunday 24 May, from noon to 10pm, Newcastle becomes The Road to Nashville transforming Times Square with the spirit, sound and soul of Music City and an all-day line-up of live tribute performances of everyone from Dolly Parton and Shania Twain to Miley Cyrus and Luke Combs.

There will also be line dancing sessions, roaming performers, and immersive Western festival décor that will transport partygoers straight to Tennessee, along with a barbecue, axe throwing, vintage games and a rodeo bull.

And the fun will continue on Bank Holiday Monday 25 May, from 3.30pm to 6.30pm, with K-Pop Live – The Ultimate KPOP Experience – a day-time event celebrating the best of K-Pop over two live segments.

There will be K-Pop Classics such as Golden, Soda Pop, Dynamite, APT., Best Day of Our Lives and Gangnam Style along with stunning visuals and choreography,

professional hair and glitter stations, bubbles, confetti and Seoul-style street food, candyfloss and popcorn.

And, to close the month, EVNT Live team up with Shindig Events for Trick Newcastle – Patrick Topping – All Day Long on Saturday 30 May from 4pm to 11pm.

One of electronic music’s most influential artists, Patrick will take over Times Square for a rare, seven-hour All-Day-Long set, marking a major headline moment in his career to date.

A producer, DJ and label founder, Patrick has played some of the world’s best known large scale-venues and, following a run of sold out Open-to-Close shows across the UK, is bringing the format to his home city.

Mike Hesketh, of organiser EVNT Live, said: “We’ve worked extensively with

Newcastle City Council and the Centre for Life to enable to help grow these large-scale gigs for the city and a much-needed return for open-air feel-good shows at the infamous Times Square.

“We’re itching to get back to the Square for a great mix of events for everyone to enjoy.”

For further information and to book tickets for all events visit www.evntlive.co.uk