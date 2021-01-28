Healthcare marketing communications agency Onyx Health is launching a national competition for one lucky business in the health and life science sector to win £5,000 of their communications expertise for free.

The competition is aimed at innovative start-ups and SME’s in the health and life science sectors, who are at the industry’s cutting edge and can bring something extra special to the market.

This forms part of Onyx Health’s #ThinkBig campaign, which will be running throughout 2021 and is about encouraging life science start-ups and SMEs to fulfil their commercial potential.

The #ThinkBig campaign includes budget-friendly of packages, marketing activities and a program of educational events, designed specifically to support SMEs and start-up businesses grow and flourish.

As businesses across the UK adjust to the new normal in the wake of COVID-19, Onyx Health wants to do their bit to help the sector continue to flourish during this challenging time.

Onyx Health strongly believe that small businesses should have access to the same healthcare expertise as large corporations. They have developed an ethos of supporting SMEs and university spin-outs to reach their target consumers, access new markets and grow their businesses.

An example of this symbiotic growth is their client, Newcells Biotech, who started life as a Newcastle University spin-out and are now a thriving business operating in global markets

Associate Director Louise Flintoft said “With the #ThinkBig initiative and our competition launch, we want to help healthcare and life science spin-outs and SMEs kick start or accelerate their development.

Right now, the healthcare sector is having to face up to new challenges and opportunities, such as the cancellation of events and restrictions on visits in clinical settings, which are forcing them to look to innovative solutions to engage and interact with their customers.

Whether you are a start-up or a more established business, we know money does not grow on trees, and marketing may seem like an unaffordable luxury. However, its role in business growth makes it an essential investment. That’s why we want to do all we can to support the life since sector during these uncertain times by offering £5,000 worth of our expertise in this competition. Get in touch to see how we can help”

Sign up to the Think Big competition here, so you don’t miss out