Specialist healthcare marketing communications agency, Onyx Health have been recognised by The Sunday Times as one of the top six companies to “watch out for” in Newcastle.

Onyx Health featured alongside North East entrepreneur and Hoults Yard owner Charlie Hoult, in a piece that showcases some of Newcastle’s brightest businesses.

The article charts Newcastle’s economic revival, since the decline of traditional industries like coal and shipbuilding and hails the city as one of the best places for business in the UK.

Onyx Health are based in the vibrant business village of Hoults Yard in Newcastle, which forms part of the UK’s fastest growing digital cluster. The agency has enjoyed prolific growth over the past year with several major new account wins, resulting in them significantly expanding their creative team.

Commenting on recent events Managing Director Karen Winterhalter said,

“I’m thrilled that all our hard work and business success has gained recognition in a major national newspaper. Healthcare and pharmaceuticals make a major contribution to the North East economy, our specialist knowledge and expertise in these areas is crucial to driving our future business growth.

We’ve rapidly grown our fee incomes by 42% over the past year and have ambitious plans to hit the million-pound mark in the new decade. We’ve just secured a number of exciting new account wins in the med tech sector and have committed to expanding our head office in Hoults Yard.”

The Sunday Times article profiles a number of Newcastle based businesses to watch out for based on their recent success. Further details can be found here https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/best-places-for-business-newcastle-3fhn98h0z

