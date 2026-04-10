Orangebox Training Solutions celebrates a decade of success and a bright future

Ten years ago, Simon Corbett sat in front of a cheap computer he bought off eBay, hoping simply to survive his first foray into the business world.

Today, as Orangebox Training Solutions celebrates its tenth anniversary, the Hartlepool-based company is perfectly positioned for an exciting future as a core pillar of a newly formed national collective.

Established in April 2016, Orangebox has grown from a solo venture into one of the country’s leading independent training providers.

That remarkable journey culminated in the company being acquired by Coniston Peak in October 2025, paving the way for the creation of BrightPeak in recent months.

BrightPeak is a powerful new collective of specialist training providers united by a shared mission: to support learners and employers to grow, succeed and thrive.

The group was formed following parent company Coniston Peak’s strategic acquisition of Suffolk-based WS Training and Orangebox.

Now, WS Training joins forces with Midlands-based Workpays and the North-East’s Orangebox. Together, these three established brands create a formidable national footprint dedicated to social mobility and vocational excellence.

Looking back on a decade of growth, Simon, who has now stepped into the role of Chief Revenue Officer for both Orangebox and BrightPeak, reflected on the company’s humble beginnings.

“In the early days, it was about survival and growth didn’t come into it,” Simon said. “It was about setting up a business that would just survive.

“I had never run a business before and didn’t know the complexities around it. I went from the launch, where I did a bit of everything – from marketing, sales and being the finance manager – to then things starting to click into place, and I was able to grow the team.”

Simon navigated the volatile world of government funding with a commitment to quality, standards and, above all, people.

He said: “I knew from day one that I had some non-negotiables, and they all relate to people. When I say people, I don’t just mean clients and learners.

“My main focus was on staff, which links in nicely to culture and standards. From the first member of staff to the 70th member who walked through the door, we treated them with respect, we value them, and we motivate them.

“In return, what you get back is dedication and loyalty, and that is what helped me to grow a business.”

That dedication built a reputation that attracted national attention.

Simon added: “On reflection, it is really nice to talk about the thousands of people who we have helped into employment, and the thousands of learners we have helped to develop their skills.

“But what makes me most proud is the culture and the positive environment we have built for our people at Orangebox Training Solutions.

“I never thought in those early days when I switched on my £58 computer off eBay, when I didn’t have any staff, clients, or partners, that I’d be building a company to be sold for a substantial amount of money.

“Going from a self-employed business owner to growing a business, selling it and now taking on a role as CRO for a national training provider is incredible. I am so proud of my roots and proud of being from Hartlepool.”

As Orangebox enters its second decade, the focus is firmly on the future.

Alex Glasner, CEO of Orangebox and BrightPeak, believes the newly formed collective will allow the company to become even stronger on a national scale.

“If the last ten years are anything to go by, then Orangebox’s future is so bright,” Alex said.

“I really think that this is just the beginning of what we can achieve and how we can support people.

“As part of BrightPeak, Orangebox is now in a prime position to serve communities up and down the country and ensure people can achieve their dream careers and secure their futures.”

Orangebox Training Solutions, with BrightPeak, is now embarking on a new chapter of national influence, ensuring that the company’s people-first training continues to change lives across the UK.

*Check out www.orangeboxtraining.com