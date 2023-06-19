Order books open for upgraded Volkswagen ID.3

Upgrades for multi-award-winning model include fresh design, higher-quality materials and latest-generation assist systems

Use of animal-free materials underline Volkswagen’s sustainability strategy

Range of 559 km/347 miles (combined WLTP) with the 77 kWh ID.3 Pro S

Milton Keynes – The multi-award-winning Volkswagen ID.3 has been upgraded with a fresh design, higher-quality materials and the latest-generation assist systems – and can be ordered from Volkswagen UK Retailers from Thursday 27 April.

The new-look Volkswagen ID.3 was unveiled to the world in March, boasting a host of improvements and enhancements. The brand’s best-selling electric model now has a sharper exterior design and a more sumptuous interior, featuring more intuitive day-to-day usability features and state-of-the-art technology.

The range of exterior colours has been extended to include Dark Olivine Green, and the use of animal-free materials underline Volkswagen’s sustainability strategy for its all-electric ID. family.

In terms of styling enhancements, the new ID.3 has a fresh new look, especially at the front, which features crisp lines, enlarged air intakes and a longer-looking bonnet through the removal of the black strip beneath the windscreen.

Two battery sizes and trims are available: the 58 kWh Pro and the 77 kWh Pro S. The ID.3 Pro S can be charged from five to 80 per cent within 30 minutes with a charging capacity of up to 170 kW, while the ID.3 Pro needs 35 minutes with a charging capacity of up to 120 kW. The large battery gives the ID.3 Pro S a predicted range of up to 559 km/347 miles (combined WLTP).

The new model also marks the introduction of option packs, which are available for both trims and group together popular options according to personal preferences. The Exterior Pack, for example, allows new two-part LED tail light clusters on the tailgate instead of reflectors.

Volkswagen has listened to customer feedback regarding the ID.3’s interior, resulting in a sumptuous finish with soft, foam-backed touch points throughout the cabin. The interior is also completely animal-free: the Artvelours Eco microfibre material used for the door trims and seat covers is 71-per-cent recyclate – a secondary raw material obtained by recycling plastic waste that has previously been disposed of at least once.

When it comes to paint and trim design, the new colour Dark Olivine Green stands for exclusivity and premium value. The iridescent metallic paint changes appearance depending on ambient lighting conditions: one minute it looks an earthy green, the next it offers a warm golden glow, or a chic grey. The roof is completely black and the roof trim strip is finished in high-quality matt silver to emphasise the paint colour.

“The new ID.3 marks the next exciting step in Volkswagen’s electrification journey,” said Phil Taylor, Head of Product Planning at Volkswagen UK. “This fantastic car, with its numerous improvements, demonstrates clearly our commitment to value, design and sustainability.”

The ID.3 was the first model to be built on Volkswagen Group’s hugely adaptable and successful modular electric drive (MEB) platform. The ID. family in the UK now also includes the ID.4, ID.5 and ID. Buzz, with more models coming soon such as the ID.7 and a production version of the ID. 2all concept. More than 600,000 ID. models have been delivered to customers around the world so far.

Prices for the new Volkswagen ID.3 start from £37,115 (recommended retail price including VAT, on the road), through all Volkswagen UK Retailers.

Please follow and like us: