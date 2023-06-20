Maserati goes electric at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show

The Trident introduces its first full-electric SUV Grecale Folgore to the world and

presents its new iconic GranTurismo to the Asian market

Shanghai, 19 April 2023 – The 2023 Shanghai Auto Show is opening its doors for an electrifying new edition and Maserati is thrilled to show the world its latest full-electric creations, marking the historic moment of being the first Italian luxury brand to produce 100% electric vehicles.

And of course, China is the cradle of this fascinating and exciting revolution mobility – not only in terms of innovation but also of forward-thinking and embedded interest in the luxury market – and the ideal venue for the global premiere of Maserati Grecale Folgore.

On this special occasion, the Trident’s first full-electric SUV is in good company, alongside the new Maserati GranTurismo. The powerful and timeless coupé has been introduced to the Asian market for the first time in its combustion engine and its electric powertrain version, the GranTurismo Folgore.

The future of electrification is rooted in China. Folgore is the name of the Trident’s electric range and represents innovation, luxury, functional beauty and the vision that unites the past and the future in the name of Maserati’s incomparable style. The 2023 Shanghai Auto Show is therefore the ideal meeting point between the Asian market and the brand, to remark on and enhance the concept of “Italian luxury performance”, at the dawn of a new era.

Electrification will play a key role in Maserati’s future strategy, with a commitment to produce electric versions of all its models by 2025 and full-electric vehicles alone by 2030. It is an ambitious plan that reflects the audacity that has always defined the Trident’s DNA, driving it forwards towards the future, where its success will rely on its uniquely Italian character, its ability to arouse emotions with quality and exclusive products, and the magic of innovation. All this is exactly what the automotive industry will require in the future.

Maserati CEO Davide Grasso commented: “It’s a defining moment for the Maserati brand. Today, we’re in China at the Shanghai Auto Show; we’re in Italy for the cosmopolitan Milano Design Week event; we’re all over the world celebrating the future: it’s a new beginning for the brand. We’re celebrating Folgore, the electrification plan that has become a reality and is ready to pave the way in this revolutionary era. I’m very excited to be here in Shanghai, which is not only an international exhibition but also a global platform for innovation and the ideal place to unveil the first electric models in the history of Maserati”.

