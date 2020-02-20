Charity Escapes has worked with more than 230 charities to secure a wide variety of auction and raffle prizes for their fundraising events, raising more than £350,000.

With Charity Escapes simple and transparent business model, charities can secure stand out prizes for their fundraising events, helping them raise as much money as possible whilst saving valuable time and resources. Charities also benefit from extensive social media promotion as well as first class advice and insights into new fundraising activities.

A fundraiser looking to source prizes contacts Charity Escapes to discuss their upcoming event, followed by a list of prize options handpicked by the Charity Escapes team which perfectly fit their event. Charity Escapes makes sure the whole process is as simple as possible, and even handles all communication with the prize winners.

Since its launch in 2017 Charity Escapes has:

raised £350,000 for charity

helped more than 230 charities raise much needed funds

placed more than 850 prizes into fundraising events

worked with the likes of Marie Curie, UK Youth, The Children’s Trust and Teenage Cancer Trust.

The small, highly motivated team differentiate themselves from private auction companies by making sure 100% of the total raised from their prizes goes to charity.

Charity Escapes asks for 20% from the total amount the prize raised to come back as a contribution to its Foundation which exists to make grants to other charities. All money raised is 100% donated to good causes; 80% to the charity and 20% to the Foundation.

It currently has over £220,000 worth of prizes ready to distribute from the 150 hotels and businesses across the UK and Europe that they work with. Prizes range from 5-star luxury 3 nights abroad, UK city breaks, meals & afternoon teas. It even works with a mobile petting zoo. Top prizes available include a three-night stay at The Ca’ Sagredo Hotel, Venice’s new luxury boutique hotel on the Grand Canal, a three-night stay at the exclusive Marbella Club, Spain and two nights dinner, bed and breakfast at the central London Malmaison hotel.

Jordan Proctor, charity accounts executive at Charity Escapes, said: “Charity Escapes is making fundraising easier for hundreds of charities. We are passionate about helping each one raise the funds needed to enable them to continue their incredible work.”

Working with Action for AT (Ataxia Telangiectasia) since March 2019, Charity Escapes has placed 35 prizes into 13 separate fundraising events raising nearly £30,000. Action for AT benefited from securing 5* luxury getaways abroad and UK stays as headline auction prizes which incentivised guests to bid on the night. With the help of Charity Escapes, Action for AT was able to raise a significant amount of money to fund medical research to speed up the process of identifying a cure for Ataxia Telangiectasia.

Sean Kelly, chief executive of Action for A-T said “Charity Escapes has played a key role in our fundraising success over the past two years. The prizes it provides are of the highest quality and the sale or return system provides us with a no risk fundraising option. Charity Escapes has become a key source of prizes for our events programme and helped us raise significant funds for research into A-T.

I would have no hesitation in recommending them to other charities as their terms are simple and they are easy and efficient to deal with.”