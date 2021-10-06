Four models available in SsangYong showrooms today from £23,495 (ex VAT)

Carries a 1-tonne payload and can tow 3.5 tonnes simultaneously (automatic)

A multi-purpose pick-up offers practicality, versatility, and style

Quad-frame body construction and proven 4×4 system delivers rugged off-road capability

Available in SWB and LWB derivatives

One of the largest interiors, with access and rear seat space for five to travel in comfort

Comprehensively equipped including advanced infotainment system

The only pick-up tough enough to offer a 7-year/150,000-mile warranty

Introducing the new SsangYong Musso pick-up

Musso is an award-winning[1] multi-role four-wheel drive pick-up, blending functionality with style and bold features that project stability and on-road presence. Its striking and impressive.

Being robust and workman-like is no longer enough for pick-up trucks, with customers looking for a working vehicle that also looks good. The new exterior design of the Musso gives the vehicle a bold and muscular stance and adopts the purposeful front-end design of all new SsangYong vehicles.

Its striking new, multi-faceted chrome radiator grille and the curves of the bonnet present a robust look and a real impression of strength. The shoulders – now a characteristic styling cue of the brand, stretches out to the headlights, while the dynamic character lines to the side, and especially the rear add to its powerful stance.

Designed to carry passengers in comfort and transport loads securely, the Musso combines a five-seat crew-cab body style with a workman-like load deck of a utility pick-up and quality SUV means Musso offers the perfect blend of functionality, practicality, performance and comfort to the driver and family or workmates and boasts one of the largest cabin interiors in its class.

Kevin Griffin, managing director of SsangYong Motor UK, said: “Back in 2018, SsangYong set new standards for a value-priced pick-up, with the launch of a new Musso. Now the updated 21-model year Musso has a striking new front grille and further enhancements across the range, particularly to the Saracen, and is further evidence of the brand’s change in design direction and re-generation. The Musso is great value for money and is extremely well equipped. It has a distinctive look, and like all SsangYong models offers an array of advanced safety and infotainment technologies.”

“SsangYong is Korea’s third largest SUV brand and has over 65-years-experience of making refreshingly different cars. Along the way, we’ve learnt a thing or two about what customers really need. So instead of wasting money on marketing gimmicks or add-ons, we offer a full range of truly refined and high-spec pick-ups and SUV’s that absolutely deliver on the road. Our badge may be less well known, but what SsangYong lacks in current recognition, we more than make up for with vehicles that offer huge value without ever feeling compromised. We are sure that with the new Musso, we have a vehicle that has the potential to upstage some much bigger names and furthermore we have stock available in dealer showrooms now, in a market that has limited availability.”

Performance

Musso is powered an e-XDi220 engine and delivers a maximum power of 181ps at 3,800rpm and a maximum torque of 420Nm at 1,600 to 2,600rpm. This highly efficient, quiet, and proven engine delivers progressive acceleration from a standing start, and strong low-end torque typical of SsangYong power units. Musso Saracen achieves a CO2 emission level of 214 (NEDC) and economy of up to 29.5 mpg on the WLTP combined cycle and achieves 0-62mph in 11.9 seconds (auto) and 11.3 seconds (manual). The power train has been proven to deliver outstanding output in the low to mid-range. Musso is available with either a 6-speed manual or an Aisin 6-speed automatic with its success proven by SsangYong and several other automotive brands.

4-wheel drive

Musso’s 4-wheel drive system draws on SsangYong’s years of experience in all-wheel-drive technology. For better efficiency and greater fuel economy, it features a selectable 4-wheel drive system with power delivered permanently to the rear wheels, and front wheel drive dialed in electronically as required, with high and low ratios available as on and off-road conditions demand. The system includes hill descent control and hill start assist to provide optimum grip, traction, and safety.

Advanced safety

With new technologies and features, the new SsangYong Musso ensures excellent levels of safety and includes six airbags on all models. With the high-strength steel construction of its quad-frame, the vehicle is stiffer than its competitors, achieved by using 1.5Gpa-grade ultra-strength steel – a world first, and featuring 79.2% high density steel. This not only gives greatly improved body strength but also reduced weight. The pick-up also features impact absorbing elements in the steering wheel and steering column to minimise injuries from a frontal collision, while the structure and materials employed in the frontal area of the body are designed to improve pedestrian safety.

Multimedia

The Musso doesn’t just offer real advances on-road and off-road, it also offers them on-screen. All models feature an advanced infotainment system that includes DAB radio, Bluetooth, and MP3 connectivity, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come with the middle and top specification models, as does a rearview reversing camera. Everything is displayed on either an 8.0” screen or a 9.2” screen with TomTom navigation on the top models. Carbon nanotube front speakers, front door tweeters and rear door speakers are also fitted. Other standard features include an adjustable tilt & telescopic steering wheel, electric windows, cruise control, central locking, and air-conditioning with fine dust filters.

The line-up

Available in a 2.2 diesel engine with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, comfortably seating 5 passengers with the versatility that you would expect from a modern pick-up. There are four trim levels to choose from – the entry-level EX, mid-spec Rebel and the high-spec Saracen in a short-bed model and the ultimate top-spec Rhino in the long bed variant only. Sharing the same body style and powertrain, the key specification differences are as follows:

Musso EX

The Euro 6d compliant short-bed EX offers the market-entry truck that is built for a hard day’s work at an unbeatable price. It comes with newly designed 17” alloy wheels, a DAB audio/Bluetooth system, 6 airbags, electric windows, remote central locking that includes the tailgate, manual air conditioning, automatic headlights, rain sensing wipers and AdBlue.

Musso Rebel

The short bed Rebel builds on the EX specification, adding roof rails, an 8” smart audio infotainment system with Google CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear-view reversing camera, leather-look seats, front seats that are both heated and ventilated, heated leather steering wheel, black and silver side steps, new triple LED front fog lights and Rebel graphics.

Musso Saracen

Adding a premium feel, short bed Saracen is instantly recognisable black exterior pack, its newly designed 18-inch black alloy wheels, nappa leather seats, power adjustable drivers and front passenger seats, heated rear seats, dual zone automatic climate control, a 9.2” screen with TomTom navigation, cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, black and silver side steps and Saracen graphics. Saracen also boasts a new instrument panel, projection headlamps, LED daylight running lights, triple LED fog lights, dark tinted rear privacy glass, Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).

Musso Rhino

The new long-bed Rhino is really very special. Available in all colours in the range, it features 6-speed Aisin automatic transmission, dual zone automatic climate control, newly designed 17” alloy wheels fitted with XL tyres, front and rear parking sensors, BSD, RCTA, LCA, dark tinted rear privacy glass, new instrument panel, LED front fog lights and Rhino graphics. The Rhino is the only Musso available in the long-bed variant, offering an extra 310mm in the load bed.

7-Year/ 150,000 Mileage Warranty

One of the toughest pick-ups on the market, SsangYong is backing its faith in the new Musso by supplying a sector-leading 7-year/150,000-mile warranty. “We elieve in the strength of our truck,” added Kevin Griffin; “We have so much faith in our build quality, that we offer a full 7-year/150,000-mile warranty so customers can be quietly confident that they’ve made the right choice when it comes to the things that really matter. No other pick-up or SUV comes with such reassurance, and without the small-print of so many other manufacturer warranties.”