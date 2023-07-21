Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics appoints 32 new Fellows

The Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics is delighted to announce the appointment of thirty-two new Fellows. The largest cohort of new Fellows the Centre has ever made.

The Fellows are appointed for their outstanding contribution to the field of animal ethics worldwide. The Centre comprises over a hundred and twenty-five Fellows from countries all over the world.

Academics, both from the sciences as well as the humanities, who are researching or intending to research in the field are eligible for consideration. Under the rules, appointment is offered only once to successful individuals within their lifetime, and appointment is by invitation or nomination only. Only a small proportion of those nominated are eventually selected.

“That such a large number of Fellows has been made is testament to all the wonderful work being done in the field of animal ethics,” said Deputy Director Dr Clair Linzey.

The process of selection is rigorous, painstaking, and frequently lengthy, and individuals appointed have to have made (or be capable of making) an outstanding contribution to the field.

The new Fellows are:

Professor Sarah M. Bexell (University of Denver, CO), Fellow

Professor Karen Bradshaw (Arizona State University, AZ), Fellow

Rebeka Breder (Breder Law, Canada), Associate Fellow

Dr Mark Causey (Georgia College & State University, GA), Fellow

Alice Di Concetto (The European Institute for Animal Law & Policy, Belgium), Fellow

Professor John Drew (King’s University College at Western University, Canada), Fellow

Professor Mylan Engel Jr. (Northern Illinois University, IL), Fellow

Professor Amy Fitzgerald (University of Windsor, Canada), Fellow

Sophie Gaillard (Montreal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Canada), Fellow

Chris Green (Harvard Law School, MA), Fellow

Caroline Griffin (Show Your Soft Side, USA), Fellow

Dr François Jaquet (Université de Strasbourg, France), Fellow

Professor Shannon Johnstone (Meredith College, Raleigh, NC), Fellow

Dr Catharine E. Krebs (Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, USA), Fellow

Professor Jodi Lazare (Dalhousie University, Canada), Fellow

Professor Philip Lymbery (Compassion in World Farming, UK), Fellow

Bridget Nicholls (University of Windsor, Canada), Associate Fellow

Professor Nathan Nobis (Morehouse College, Atlanta, GA), Fellow

Professor Julie O’Connor (Graduate School of Education at Touro University, NY), Fellow

Melanie Jasmin Ort (Freie Universität and Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin), Associate Fellow

Martina Pluda (Humane Society International, Italy), Fellow

Dr Pandora Pound (Safer Medicines Trust, UK), Fellow

Professor David B. Rosengard (Animal Legal Defense Fund, USA), Fellow

Dr Edel Sanders (University of New York in Prague, Czech Republic), Fellow

Erin Sharoni (Harvard Medical School, MA), Associate Fellow

Victoria Shroff (Capilano University, Canada), Associate Fellow

Virginie Simoneau-Gilbert (University of Oxford, UK), Associate Fellow

Mikalah Singer (Fox Protection International, USA), Fellow

Professor Alison Stone (Lancaster University, UK), Fellow

Michael Swistara (Animal Legal Defense Fund, USA), Fellow

Amy P. Wilson (University of Johannesburg, South Africa), Fellow

Professor Jan Zámečník (Protestant Theological Faculty of Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic), Fellow

“All these individuals are pioneering new work in animal ethics – helping to drive the cause of animals forward,” said Director of the Centre, Professor Andrew Linzey. The Centre extends its warmest congratulations to the successful individuals. Their biographies can be viewed here.

