Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics appoints 32 new Fellows

The Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics is delighted to announce the appointment of thirty-two new Fellows. The largest cohort of new Fellows the Centre has ever made.
The Fellows are appointed for their outstanding contribution to the field of animal ethics worldwide. The Centre comprises over a hundred and twenty-five Fellows from countries all over the world.
Academics, both from the sciences as well as the humanities, who are researching or intending to research in the field are eligible for consideration. Under the rules, appointment is offered only once to successful individuals within their lifetime, and appointment is by invitation or nomination only. Only a small proportion of those nominated are eventually selected.
“That such a large number of Fellows has been made is testament to all the wonderful work being done in the field of animal ethics,” said Deputy Director Dr Clair Linzey.
The process of selection is rigorous, painstaking, and frequently lengthy, and individuals appointed have to have made (or be capable of making) an outstanding contribution to the field.
The new Fellows are:
- Professor Sarah M. Bexell (University of Denver, CO), Fellow
- Professor Karen Bradshaw (Arizona State University, AZ), Fellow
- Rebeka Breder (Breder Law, Canada), Associate Fellow
- Dr Mark Causey (Georgia College & State University, GA), Fellow
- Alice Di Concetto (The European Institute for Animal Law & Policy, Belgium), Fellow
- Professor John Drew (King’s University College at Western University, Canada), Fellow
- Professor Mylan Engel Jr. (Northern Illinois University, IL), Fellow
- Professor Amy Fitzgerald (University of Windsor, Canada), Fellow
- Sophie Gaillard (Montreal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Canada), Fellow
- Chris Green (Harvard Law School, MA), Fellow
- Caroline Griffin (Show Your Soft Side, USA), Fellow
- Dr François Jaquet (Université de Strasbourg, France), Fellow
- Professor Shannon Johnstone (Meredith College, Raleigh, NC), Fellow
- Dr Catharine E. Krebs (Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, USA), Fellow
- Professor Jodi Lazare (Dalhousie University, Canada), Fellow
- Professor Philip Lymbery (Compassion in World Farming, UK), Fellow
- Bridget Nicholls (University of Windsor, Canada), Associate Fellow
- Professor Nathan Nobis (Morehouse College, Atlanta, GA), Fellow
- Professor Julie O’Connor (Graduate School of Education at Touro University, NY), Fellow
- Melanie Jasmin Ort (Freie Universität and Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin), Associate Fellow
- Martina Pluda (Humane Society International, Italy), Fellow
- Dr Pandora Pound (Safer Medicines Trust, UK), Fellow
- Professor David B. Rosengard (Animal Legal Defense Fund, USA), Fellow
- Dr Edel Sanders (University of New York in Prague, Czech Republic), Fellow
- Erin Sharoni (Harvard Medical School, MA), Associate Fellow
- Victoria Shroff (Capilano University, Canada), Associate Fellow
- Virginie Simoneau-Gilbert (University of Oxford, UK), Associate Fellow
- Mikalah Singer (Fox Protection International, USA), Fellow
- Professor Alison Stone (Lancaster University, UK), Fellow
- Michael Swistara (Animal Legal Defense Fund, USA), Fellow
- Amy P. Wilson (University of Johannesburg, South Africa), Fellow
- Professor Jan Zámečník (Protestant Theological Faculty of Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic), Fellow
“All these individuals are pioneering new work in animal ethics – helping to drive the cause of animals forward,” said Director of the Centre, Professor Andrew Linzey. The Centre extends its warmest congratulations to the successful individuals. Their biographies can be viewed here.
ABOUT THE OCAE
The Oxford Centre is an independent centre dedicated to the exploration of the ethical status of animals through academic research, teaching, and publication.
Web: www.oxfordanimalethics.com/home
