Food Festivals you have on your Radar this summer in the north east of England

Jul 21, 2023

The North East of England is a fantastic destination for food lovers, with a wide variety of vibrant and exciting food festivals taking place throughout the summer. Whether you are a fan of local produce, international cuisine, or just want to sample some delicious food and drinks, there is something for everyone. Here are a few food festivals that should be on your radar this summer.

1. Newcastle Food and Drink Festival: Taking place in Newcastle upon Tyne, this festival is a celebration of all things food and drink. The event brings together some of the region’s best restaurants, food trucks, and producers for a weekend filled with culinary delights. There are cooking demonstrations, live music, and plenty of opportunities to sample local delicacies. With a lively atmosphere and a wide range of food options, this festival is not to be missed.

2. Seaham Food Festival: Located in the scenic coastal town of Seaham, this festival showcases the best of North East cuisine. From fresh seafood to traditional British classics, there is something for everyone at this event. Visitors can explore the various food stalls, watch live cooking demonstrations, and even take part in hands-on workshops. The festival also hosts a number of street performers and live music acts, creating a fun and lively atmosphere for all attendees.

3. Taste of Durham: Held in the historic city of Durham, this festival brings together local producers, farmers, and restaurants to showcase the best food and drink the region has to offer. Visitors can wander through the market stalls, sample a range of different cuisines, and watch expert chefs in action. From sweet treats to savory delights, this festival is a great opportunity to indulge in the regional flavors of Durham.

These are just a few examples of the many food festivals happening this summer in the North East of England. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, be sure to mark these events on your calendar and get ready to tantalize your taste buds.

