Paddington 3: Everything We Know About Paddington in Peru

Fans of the beloved bear Paddington will be thrilled to know that the third installment of the franchise, titled “Paddington in Peru,” is set for release in UK cinemas on November 8, 2024, with a US release slated for January 17, 2025. This upcoming film promises to bring new adventures and familiar faces back to the big screen​ (gamesradar)​​ (Wikipedia)​.

Filming Locations and Production Timeline

“Paddington in Peru” began filming in July 2023 and wrapped up in October of the same year. The production took place across multiple locations, including London, Colombia, and Peru, reflecting the film’s plot that will likely explore Paddington’s roots and his connection to his Aunt Lucy, who resides in Peru​ (gamesradar)​​ (Wikipedia)​.

Cast and Characters

The film will see the return of several beloved characters. Ben Whishaw is back as the voice of Paddington, and he will be joined by Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, and Imelda Staunton, who voices Aunt Lucy. This continuity in casting helps maintain the charm and consistency that fans have come to love​ (gamesradar)​​ (Wikipedia)​.

New additions to the cast include Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, Emily Mortimer, and Carla Tous. Notably, Emily Mortimer will take over the role of Mary Brown from Sally Hawkins, who portrayed the character in the first two films. Olivia Colman is set to play a character named The Reverend Mother, a cheerful nun running a Home for Retired Bears, while Antonio Banderas will portray Hunter Cabot, a riverboat captain​ (gamesradar)​​ (Wikipedia)​.

Plot and Expectations

While specific plot details are still under wraps, “Paddington in Peru” is expected to follow Paddington and the Brown family as they travel to Peru to visit Aunt Lucy. Given the film’s title and shooting locations, audiences can anticipate a blend of adventure and heartwarming moments set against the picturesque backdrop of the Amazon rainforest and the Peruvian mountains​ (gamesradar)​​ (Wikipedia)​.

The script was developed by Paul King, Simon Farnaby, and Mark Burton, with contributions from Jon Foster and James Lamont. This creative team aims to deliver a story that maintains the beloved spirit of the previous films while introducing new elements to captivate audiences​ (gamesradar)​.

Distribution and Release

“Paddington in Peru” will be distributed by StudioCanal in several regions, including the UK, France, Germany, and Australia. Sony Pictures holds the distribution rights for North America and other territories, ensuring a wide release that will bring Paddington’s adventures to a global audience​ (Wikipedia)​.

Conclusion

With its mix of returning characters, exciting new cast members, and a storyline that promises to explore new territories, “Paddington in Peru” is shaping up to be a delightful addition to the Paddington franchise. Fans can mark their calendars for its release in November 2024 in the UK and January 2025 in the US, as Paddington embarks on another heartwarming journey.

For more detailed updates, you can visit GamesRadar and Wikipedia.