One of Newcastle’s leading medical aesthetics clinics, Paragon Aesthetics has been shortlisted for ‘Best Clinic North England’ in this year’s Aesthetics Awards.

Established by the highly respected Aesthetics Journal, the Aesthetics Awards celebrate the very best in medical aesthetics, bringing together clinics, individual practitioners, manufacturers, suppliers and other aesthetic companies from across the UK and Ireland.

Founded in 2016 by Dr Eleanor Reid, Paragon Aesthetics is Newcastle’s most inclusive clinic taking a holistic approach to treatments, comprising of a team of medical injectors and skincare aestheticians operating out of their clinic in Ouseburn.

The ‘Best Clinic North England’ category, sponsored by AestheticSource, will be judged on commitment to excellence in customer service, patient care and patient safety, as well as evidence of good feedback from patients.

Throughout 2021 Paragon Aesthetics refined their patient offer to include three new practitioners, exclusive treatments such as SkinPen Precision microneedling and Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, as well as a revolutionary treatment subscription service ‘The Skin Club’ that has led to the successful shortlisting.

The Aesthetics Awards Ceremony will be held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London on 12 March 2022, where awards will be presented to those who have strived to represent the highest standards in clinical excellence, product innovation and practice achievement.

Speaking on the clinic’s shortlisting, director Dr Eleanor Reid said: “We are overjoyed to be finalists for Best Clinic North England in this year’s Aesthetics Awards, we recognise that these awards are presented to those who excel in the field of medicine, so it’s a huge achievement to be nominated.

“We are dedicated to our professional development and continuously look to enhance our skills in the latest innovative treatments to ensure we provide the best service to our patients.

“It feels surreal as I remember attending my first Aesthetics Awards as a guest four years ago, so it is an honour that our clinic is being named amongst many other outstanding, professional clinics in the industry with this shortlisting.”