Pastor Chris Explains the Power of Jesus Raised from the Dead

How Nigerian pastor Chris Oyakhilome explains the meaning of Jesus being raised from the dead, the reason behind the resurrection, and why his recent teachings continue to shape how believers understand faith and Christian living today.

Pastor Chris explains why Jesus was raised from the dead and how this truth shapes Christian living.

When Pastor Chris speaks about the message of Christ, he often returns to one central truth: the resurrection. To understand Christianity, he teaches, one must grasp why Jesus died, what it means that He was raised from the dead, and how this changes the life of a believer. These are not abstract theological debates. They are practical truths that shape how Christians see themselves and live every day.

The Central Teaching of the Resurrection

The death and resurrection of Jesus are not simply historical markers but the foundation of the Christian faith. The Bible makes clear that Jesus did not die to fulfill personal ambitions or to make human dreams come true. Instead, His death and rising from the dead marked a shift from human-centered living to God-centered purpose.

Pastor Chris stresses that many approach Christianity with the idea that faith is a tool for personal gain. While he acknowledges that God blesses and provides, he calls this a “babyish truth.” As believers grow, they learn that Jesus is Lord and that they exist for Him, not the other way around. This is the deeper meaning of the resurrection.

Pastor Chris and His Global Influence

For readers unfamiliar with him, Chris Oyakhilome is a Nigerian Christian leader, author, and founder of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy. Since the 1990s, his ministry has expanded from Lagos to a worldwide network of churches, television networks, and online platforms.

Through conferences, devotionals like Rhapsody of Realities, and large healing events, he has built a reputation as one of the most recognizable African pastors. His teachings on the resurrection and the meaning of being dead to sin and alive in Christ are central themes in his messages.

When Pastor Chris explains Jesus being raised from the dead, he frames it as a victory not just over death itself but over human selfishness. To live as a Christian, he teaches, is to live with new identity, priorities, and purpose.

What It Means to Be “Dead” in Christian Teaching

One of Oyakhilomes’ ways of teaching is to contrast the old life with the new. To be a Christian, he says, means that the old life is dead. Past habits, destructive choices, and self-focused ambitions no longer define a believer. Instead, through Christ’s resurrection, Christians are reborn into a purposeful life directed toward God.

This does not mean physical death but rather spiritual transformation. The Apostle Paul described it in Romans 6:11: “Count yourselves dead to sin but alive to God in Christ Jesus” urging followers to see themselves not as victims of circumstances but as people living a new, empowered life.

For him, this is one of the most powerful teachings: death of the old self and rebirth into a life of purpose. It calls Christians to maturity, responsibility, and faith that shapes daily decisions.

Living Beyond Personal Dreams

In sermons, Pastor Chris emphasizes that Jesus did not come primarily to fulfill individual dreams. While many people pray for success, health, or opportunities, and God often answers, this is not the highest calling of faith.

Instead, believers are called to live for Christ. He explains that the Christian life is about aligning with God’s will, serving His kingdom, and reflecting His love in the world. When Jesus rose from the dead, He made it clear that life is no longer about satisfying personal ambitions but about walking in divine purpose.

This teaching challenges Christians to reconsider their priorities. Success and comfort may come, but they are not the goal. The resurrection redirects life’s focus toward service, holiness, and faith.

The Meaning of Resurrection for Daily Living

What does being raised from the dead mean for everyday life? Pastor Chris frames it in simple, practical terms. It means making a choice each day to live as someone reborn.

Instead of letting sickness, fear, or lack dominate, he teaches that Christians should use their words, faith, and prayer to declare victory. In his words, a complete Christian is not a slave to feelings or circumstances but one who walks in strength.

This is not just theory. Oyakhilome uses examples to show how fear of illness or setbacks can hold people captive, but faith can break that cycle. For him, resurrection life is about resilience, confidence, and trust in God’s promises.

Pastor Chris’ Broader Ministry

Pastor Chris is widely known for his work through LoveWorld and Christ Embassy. These ministries operate churches across continents, media networks broadcasting in multiple languages, and programs that reach millions online.

His daily devotional, Rhapsody of Realities, is distributed worldwide in thousands of languages, making it one of the most translated Christian texts. Through it, readers are introduced to the idea of living as people transformed by the resurrection.

In addition, large global events such as the Global Day of Prayer and international conferences bring together believers to reflect on themes like the resurrection, healing, and spiritual growth. These gatherings reinforce his teaching that Christianity is not about personal dreams but about a global calling to live in Christ.

Why the Resurrection Is Still Relevant Today

The question of why Jesus was raised from the dead continues to matter in today’s world. Many people search for meaning, direction, and strength in uncertain times. Chris Oyakhilome presents the resurrection as the answer to this search.

It assures believers that death, fear, and sin no longer have ultimate power. It calls them to a higher standard of living. And it reminds them that life has purpose beyond personal goals.

This is why he insists that resurrection life is about more than blessings. It is about identity, commitment, and faith that guides every area of life.

An Invitation to Faith

Pastor Chris invites the listeners to make a personal decision. He leads them in a prayer of salvation, affirming belief in Jesus Christ, His death, and His resurrection. Through this prayer, he emphasizes that eternal life begins the moment one accepts Jesus as Lord.

For those who take this step, he offers guidance and resources to help them grow. His message remains clear: resurrection is not just a past event but a living reality that changes everything.

Living With Resurrection Consciousness

Ultimately, Pastor Chris’ teaching about Jesus raised from the dead is a call to live with awareness of that victory. It is an invitation to see life as more than routine or struggle. For Christians, it means walking daily in the truth that the old life is gone and a new one has begun.

This shift brings courage, hope, and renewed strength. It redefines success not as fulfilling personal dreams but as living for God. It is a message that continues to resonate across nations through his ministry.