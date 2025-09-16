The legal sector needs to think more about language

The exact boundaries of Eastern Europe can vary depending on historical, cultural, and political contexts, but broadly, if a country was once under the control of the Soviet Union it will be labelled Eastern European. Multilingualism is very common across this region, largely due to historical, educational, and practical reasons. During the communist era, Russian was widely taught and spoken in many of these countries, but since the fall of communism and the expansion of the European Union, the focus has shifted toward Western European languages, with English becoming a popular second language.

In many Eastern European countries today, English is widely taught in schools and among younger generations—especially urban populations—fluency in English is increasingly common. However, proficiency rates can vary significantly between rural and urban areas, as well as by age group. Because of the importance of English to the tourism sector of Eastern European countries, it is very easy to “expect” someone from this region to know and understand a basic level of English, but this can be an unhelpful assumption, particularly where the law is concerned.

In the UK’s complex criminal justice system, Eastern European migrants often struggle with procedures obscured by language and cultural barriers. As a paralegal working behind the scenes, I regularly support clients who are not unwilling to engage but simply unable to access justice meaningfully. Though not accredited to represent clients in police stations, I’ve witnessed systemic gaps disproportionately affecting non-English-speaking migrants.

As a proud member of the National Association of Licensed Paralegals (NALP) and having trained under their Level 3 Criminal Law programme, I’ve drawn heavily on their standards of ethical practice and professional discipline in my approach to legal support work.

Between Participation and Exclusion

On paper, rights exist: the right to remain silent, consult a solicitor, and access an interpreter. In practice, I’ve seen how these are misunderstood, miscommunicated, or effectively denied due to official assumptions.

A Polish client declined legal advice because an officer told him it would “only delay things”. Another Romanian client signed a property search consent form without realising it waived key protections, as no translation was available. These aren’t rare cases. They happen when translation is treated as a formality, not a necessity.

As a paralegal, I prepare background materials and liaise with solicitors. But when a client’s understanding is fractured by language, our work is undermined from the start.

Legal Guarantees versus Operational Realities

PACE Code C says interviews cannot proceed without an interpreter if the suspect doesn’t understand English. Yet I’ve seen officers decide someone speaks English “well enough”—without formal assessment. Often, “enough” just means enough to appear compliant, not enough to comprehend rights.

Courts require understanding, yet interpreter delays lead to adjournments – or worse, proceedings continue under the illusion of comprehension. I’ve seen clients nod along, too intimidated to admit confusion.

The Illusion of Understanding

Language barriers go beyond words. Cultural norms matter. In some Eastern European cultures, there’s a reluctance to challenge authority. Combined with poor language support, clients can seem passive or uncooperative, affecting their credibility.

I recall a Lithuanian client who asked no questions during consultation. Only later, with a bilingual assistant, did we learn he hadn’t understood the caution or even that he had the right to a solicitor. He thought the process was about confession, not defence.

These moments reveal a grim truth: many migrants are procedurally present but legally absent.

What Can Be Done

I write this not as critique from above, but as a voice from within. My role is not to undermine the system, but to highlight blind spots.

First, there should be a standardised language assessment at initial police contact. Officers shouldn’t judge language skills informally. Second, all rights forms and waivers must be available in major community languages.

Third, paralegals and interpreters should be better integrated early in proceedings. We’re often the bridge between client and solicitor. Finally, legal education must reach communities before legal trouble begins – via outreach, translations, and partnerships.

Conclusion

Eastern European migrants are not invisible. They appear in all parts of the justice system. But their ability to participate fairly depends on our recognition that language is central to justice.

As a paralegal, I see where communication fails. Until those gaps are bridged, fairness remains conditional – not by law, but by language.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Reinoldas Sidlauskas is a member of the National Association of Licensed Paralegals (NALP). NALP is a non-profit membership body and the only paralegal body that is recognised as an awarding organisation by Ofqual (the regulator of qualifications in England). Through its Centres around the country, accredited and recognised professional paralegal qualifications are offered for those looking for a career as a paralegal professional.

