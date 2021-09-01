PaulCamper shares its favourite UK spots for the best Vistas

PaulCamper, Europe's largest online platform for motorhome and campervan sharing, shares its favourite places to camp for the best views

With the continuing confusion with the traffic light system for overseas travel, there’s no better time to book a staycation and what better way is there to enjoy the amazing views in the UK than in a Campervan. There are so many vistas to enjoy and with prices for booking a vehicle with PaulCamper starting from just £70, it need not cost a fortune…

Escape to the outdoors and find a spot with a view. Here are just a few of PaulCamper’s favourites.

Ocean Pitch, Croyde, Devon

Ocean Pitch Campsite offers stunning views of one of the UK’s most unspoilt coastlines and has excellent facilities which should cater for all of your needs. It’s a great place to relax and unwind.

Shell Island, Gwynedd, North Wales

Based in North Wales and boasting stunning views of the unspoilt Welsh countryside, including Cardigan Bay and the Snowdonia National Park, Shell Island is one of Europe’s largest Campsites.

Turner Hall Campsite, Seathwaite, Broughton-in-Furness, Cumbria

Set it the Duddon Valley which is described as “A Jewel in the Crown of Cumbria”, it is remote, unspoilt and perhaps the most idyllic valley of the Lake District, Turner Hall is a beautiful location with stunning views. Idea for mountain bikers, climbers, nature lovers and those those who enjoy the peace and beauty of the countryside.

Thistledown Farm, Nympsfield, Stonehouse

Located in the Cotswold area of outstanding natural beauty, Thistledown is a family run farm which has been managed organically since 1994. There are over 70 acres of woodland with footpaths taking you past streams, woodland ponds, Roman troughs, animal paddocks, and to great picnic spots. They also have a small shop which sells local meats, milk, breads and other essentials from local suppliers.

Dolaucothi Caravan and Motorhome Park, Pumsaint, South Wales

Deep within the peaceful Cothi valley, it is a tranquil retreat surrounded by nature. If stargazing is your thing, a trip to to the nearby Brecon Beacons is a must to visit International Dark Sky Reserve, one of only five in the world.

Caolasnacon Caravan & CampingPark, Kinlochleven, Argyll

Surrounded by breathtaking mountain scenery, this park is nestled in an idyllic setting just outside Kinlochleven and a few miles from magnificent Glencoe, on the south shore of Loch Leven in the beautiful Scottish Highlands.

Point of Ness Caravan and Camping Site, Stromness, Orkney

The Point of Ness campsite is situated on the shoreline overlooking Stromness and and provides dramatic views to the hills of Hoy. It is located in a quiet location with a shoreline walk from the site.

