People in the North East Typical Learn to Play This Musical Instrument

The North East of England is a region that is steeped in musical history, with its unique blend of traditional folk music, modern pop, and rock. People living in this region all have a collective love for music, and many of the residents are highly skilled in playing a wide range of musical instruments. But when it comes to choosing an instrument to learn, there are a few popular choices that most people in the North East tend to go for. In this article, we’ll explore the most typical musical instruments that people in the North East of England learn to play.

The Accordion

When it comes to traditional folk music from the North East, the accordion is undoubtedly one of the most popular instruments. It is often referred to as the “squeezebox” due to the way it is played, with the bellows being squeezed together to create a sound. While it may seem like a daunting instrument to learn, many people in the North East start playing the accordion from a young age and go on to become highly proficient players.

The accordion is typically played in ceilidh bands, providing lively accompaniment for traditional social dances. A good accordionist can help keep the rhythm for the dancers and provide harmony for the other musicians. For those hoping to learn the instrument, there are numerous clubs and societies throughout the North East that offer accordion lessons for beginners. The North East Accordion Club in Gateshead is one of the oldest in the region and offers lessons to players of all levels.

The Geordie Pipes

Another popular instrument in the North East of England is the Geordie pipes, a bagpipe-like instrument that is native to the North East. The Geordie pipes are a type of smallpipe, a family of bagpipes that are designed to be played indoors. Unlike the Scottish Highland bagpipes, Geordie pipes are designed to play alongside other instruments, such as accordions and fiddles.

People in the North East region often learn the Geordie pipes as a way to keep the region’s musical heritage alive, and several pipe bands throughout the region perform regularly. One of the most famous pipe bands in the region is the Northumbrian Pipers Society, which has been promoting the Northumbrian smallpipes since 1928. They offer lessons to musicians of all ages and abilities, helping to teach and preserve the unique sound of the Geordie pipes.

The Guitar

While traditional folk music is a big part of the North East musical heritage, the region is also home to a thriving pop and rock scene. The guitar is often the instrument of choice for those looking to play in bands and write their own music. People in the North East love a good party, and the guitar is perfect for accompanying sing-alongs and keeping the energy levels high.

Many people in the North East learn to play the guitar at a young age, with many schools offering lessons as part of their music curriculum. For those looking to take their guitar playing to the next level, there are a wide variety of music schools and private tutors throughout the region that offer lessons for guitarists of all abilities. Some of the best guitar schools in the North East include the Sage Gateshead, Newcastle Guitar Academy, and the Britpop Academy.

Conclusion

The North East of England is a region that has a long and proud history of music, and people from all walks of life love to play and listen to music. While there are many different instruments that people in the North East learn to play, the accordion, Geordie pipes, and guitar are some of the most popular. Whether you are interested in traditional folk music, pop, or rock, there is something for everyone in the North East’s vibrant music scene. With so many talented musicians and music schools throughout the region, there is never a better time to start learning a new musical instrument.

