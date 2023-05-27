List of Mark Ronson’s Greatest Hits

Mark Ronson is a Grammy Award-winning musician, DJ, and producer who has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry. His unique style blends classic funk, soul, and R&B with modern-day pop and rock sensibilities, creating a sound that is both familiar and fresh. Here are some of Mark Ronson’s greatest hits.

Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars)

Released in 2014, “Uptown Funk” is undoubtedly Mark Ronson’s biggest hit to date. The song features Bruno Mars on vocals and has a funky, upbeat sound that is impossible to resist. “Uptown Funk” was a massive success, spending 14 consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning multiple Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year. It has since been certified diamond in the United States and has amassed over 4 billion views on YouTube.

Valerie (feat. Amy Winehouse)

“Valerie” was originally written and recorded by The Zutons, but it was Mark Ronson’s version with Amy Winehouse on vocals that brought the song to a wider audience. The track has a retro, soulful feel, with Winehouse’s powerful voice perfectly complementing Ronson’s production. “Valerie” was a massive hit in the UK, reaching number two on the charts, and has since become a modern classic. It remains one of the standout tracks on Ronson’s 2007 album “Version”.

Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)

Released in 2018, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” saw Mark Ronson team up with pop superstar Miley Cyrus. The song has a country-infused sound, with Cyrus’s powerful vocals adding an emotional depth to Ronson’s production. “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in multiple countries and earning critical acclaim for its catchy melody and thought-provoking lyrics.

Feel Right (feat. Mystikal)

“Feel Right” is a high-energy track from Mark Ronson’s 2015 album “Uptown Special”. Featuring rapper Mystikal, the song has a retro funk sound that harkens back to the 1970s. With its catchy chorus and infectious beat, “Feel Right” is a fan favorite and a highlight of Ronson’s live shows.

Oh My God (feat. Lily Allen)

“Oh My God” is a cover of a song by The Kaiser Chiefs, but it was Mark Ronson’s version featuring Lily Allen that garnered attention. Released in 2007 as part of Ronson’s “Version” album, the track has a ska-infused sound that is both catchy and fun. Allen’s vocals are a perfect match for Ronson’s production, and the song has since become a staple of both her and Ronson’s live sets.

Shallow (feat. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)

While “Shallow” is a song primarily associated with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s performance in “A Star is Born”, it was actually co-written and produced by Mark Ronson. The track is a powerful ballad that showcases the vocal talent of both Gaga and Cooper. With its emotive lyrics and soaring chorus, “Shallow” was a critical and commercial success, earning multiple awards and nominations.

Stop Me (feat. Daniel Merriweather)

“Stop Me” is another standout track from Mark Ronson’s “Version” album. The song features singer Daniel Merriweather on vocals and samples a classic hit from The Smiths (“Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before”). Ronson’s production adds a fresh twist to the song, creating a unique sound that is both retro and modern. “Stop Me” was a hit in the UK, reaching number two on the charts.

Just (feat. Alex Greenwald)

“Just” is a collaboration between Mark Ronson and Alex Greenwald, who was the lead singer of the band Phantom Planet. The song has a funky, electronic sound that is both catchy and innovative. Greenwald’s vocals are a perfect match for Ronson’s production, and the track has since become a fan favorite.

High (feat. Aya)

“High” is a track from Mark Ronson’s debut album, “Here Comes the Fuzz”. Featuring singer Aya on vocals, the song has a jazzy, soulful sound that showcases Ronson’s talent for blending different genres. “High” was a critical success upon its release, and remains a standout moment on Ronson’s early career.

In conclusion, Mark Ronson has had an incredible career, and the songs listed above are just a small selection of his greatest hits. With his unique blend of classic and modern sounds, Ronson has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in mainstream music, earning critical acclaim and commercial success along the way. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his work, there’s something for everyone in the world of Mark Ronson.

