Nepal is a landlocked country which is located in South Asia. There are many attractions area. Geographically Nepal is divided into three parts Mountain, Hilly and Terai regions. You have a chance to spend your time in the stunning Environment of Nepal.

10 Holiday Destinations of Nepal?

1. Mount Everest

Everest Trekking region can help you to live your dream. Simply join one of our regular holiday adventure trekking hiking walking tours to Nepal, Tibet or India and the “Roof of the World” Mt. Everest will be at your feet. At the foot of Mount Everest, on its southern side, lies the Everest Base camp utilized by the fruitful 1953 undertaking of Hilary and Tenzing and endless Everest campaigns from that point forward.

2. Lumbini

Lumbini is the birthplace of Lord Buddha who was the father of the Buddhist tradition. The Buddha lived between roughly 563 and 483 BCE. Lumbini is one of the four magnets of the pilgrimage that sprang up in places before the life of the Buddha; the others are at Kushinagar, Bodh Gaya, and Sarnath. You can do some sightseeing in the Lumbini garden & various monasteries that are scattered around the area. Overnight accommodation will be in a hotel in Lumbini.

3.Chitwan National Park

Chitwan is a beautiful ecosystem that hosts all kinds of birds, animals, reptiles, and plants. The biggest highlights are the Asian one-horned rhinoceros and hundreds of Royal Bengal tigers. The creeping vines and gigantic trees of this beautiful park transport you to a lost world, a world where crocodiles, deer, elephants, rhinos and pythons run free. Perhaps more important to your Chitwan experience is the presence of the colourful Tharu Culture, a unique tribe known for its ancient culture and ways of living.

4. Pokhara

Pokhara is a metropolitan city in Nepal. It is the country’s second-largest city in terms of population after the capital Kathmandu since Pokhara and Lekhnath merged to create Pokhara Metropolitan City in May 2017. It is the provincial capital of Gandaki Pradesh and the headquarters of the Kaski District. Pokhara is located 200 kilometres (120 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu.

5.Langtang National Park

The nearest Himalayan region from Kathmandu valley is the Langtang valley. And this 7 Days Langtang Valley View Trekking will provide you ample opportunities to explore it. A few hours’ drive from Kathmandu will take you to the beautiful Langtang region. Despite being very close to Kathmandu, the Langtang region is as wild as any Tibetan highlands with a heavenly rural landscape. People living in the highlands of the Langtang region are Nepalese but they slightly resemble the Tibetans, their alleged ancestors.

6. Pashupati Temple

Pashupatinath is one of the four most important religious sites in Asia for Shiva devotees. Pashupatinath, dedicated to Shiva the Destroyer, is the holiest Hindu pilgrimage destination in Nepal. Although the Pashupatinath Temple was only built in the fifth century and later renovated by Malla kings, the holy site is said to have existed from the beginning of the millennium. A gold-plated roof, four silver doors, and wood carvings of the finest quality decorate the pagoda temple of Pashupatinath.

7. Buddha Stupa

Bouddhanath is the centre of Tibetan culture in Nepal. The 36-meter-high Stupa of Boudhanath is one of the largest stupas in South Asia. Bouddhanath Stupa was renovated by Licchavi rulers in the eighth century. The Mandala design in Bouddhanath is a copy of the one in Gyangtse in Tibet. The Stupa is located in the area of the ancient trade route to Tibet. Kathmandu City Tour offers to explore the beauty of Buddhanath stupa.

8. Swoyambunath

Swayambhu literally means ‘Self-Existent One.’ Swoyambhunath is believed to have been established more than 2,500 years ago. An inscription dated 460 A.D. states that the construction was carried out by King Manadeva. By the thirteenth century, Swoyambhunath had developed into an important Buddhist learning site. The history of Kathmandu Valley is said to have started with the beginning of Swoyambhu.

9.Bhaktapur Durbar Square

Bhaktapur Durbar Square another palace complex of the Malla King during the 9th – 18th Century is located in the centre of Bhaktapur. The Square is one of the most charming architectural showpieces of the Valley as it highlights some of the finest medieval arts of Nepal. The main items of interest in Bhaktapur Durbar Square are the Lion Gate, the Golden Gate and the statues of kings on stone monoliths.

10.Manaslu Circuit Trekking

Manaslu Circuit Trekking is one of the best off-the-beaten-path treks in Nepal known for its solidarity and untouched natural beauty. Manaslu trekking is an exotic off-the-beaten trail that lets you explore the pristine region of Nepal. It is considered to be a moderate level trekking with cultural, historical and natural tours and a maximum elevation of 5160m at Larkya La Pass.