25 years ago, PEUGEOT launched the 106 Premium, the smallest model in its range at the time, but with equipment usually exclusive to luxury saloons and models in the upper segments. Today, the all-new PEUGEOT e-208 GT Premium is spearheading this philosophy, thanks to a full electric 100kw (136hp) motor and technology that places it not only at the top of the 208 range, but also at the top of the compact city car segment.

Having equipment usually limited to models in the upper segments no longer depends solely on the size of the vehicle, as was the case just a few years ago. It is now possible to experience the most cutting edge technology and the highest level of comfort even in the most compact cars in the PEUGEOT range. The all-new e-208 is available in a GT Premium version, with exclusive styling cues and latest-generation driver assistance equipment, placing this model at the top of its segment. This trim level is also available on the all-new 208 petrol and diesel powertrains.

It’s no coincidence that the acronym GT (Grand Touring) has always been used to refer to the most high-performance and best-equipped versions of the PEUGEOT brand. The term GT denotes high-performance and dynamic cars, designed to devour the road in comfort and style. The all-new e-208 GT Premium’s array of standard equipment places it at the top of the segment, in particular the distinctive full LED headlamps with three claw light signature, gloss black wheel arch extensions, 17′ diamond-cut alloy wheels and a premium Alcantara interior trim. This trim level also offers latest-generation technologies, such as the PEUGEOT 3D i-Cockpit®, TomTom® Traffic connected 3D navigation with 10″ HD touch screen and a plethora of driving aids that pave the way for semi-autonomous driving. The all-new PEUGEOT e-208 harks back to another of the brand’s small city cars, launched 25 years ago as the pinnacle of luxury and style in its segment. Presented as a special “chic” series, produced in a limited edition of 600 units and exclusively intended for the Italian market, the PEUGEOT 106 Premium was launched in December 1995 and remains highly sought-after by PEUGEOT fans today.

Officially presented at the Bologna Motor Show with its big sister, the PEUGEOT 306 Premium, it arrived in the Retailer network in the months that followed and the 600 units quickly sold out. The success of this small city car was due to its strong personality that attracted the attention of people who were looking for a certain level of comfort, elegance and equipment, typically reserved for luxury cars. In terms of equipment, the 106 Premium boasted leather and Alcantara upholstery – including the rear headrests, which was still very unusual at the time – split rear seats, electric front windows, air conditioning, driver’s airbag, power steering, central locking with remote control and electric and heated mirrors.

Customers who purchased a 106 Premium also received a certificate with the Premium logo and the number of his or her unit, from the 600 produced.

On the outside, the PEUGEOT 106 Premium was recognisable by the “Premium” inscription written in italics on the right-hand side of the boot lid, the front fog lights, the side guards and the tinted, water-green windows. The car was only available with one engine, the 1.3L petrol TU with 75hp. There were a beautiful range of colours on offer with this model: Pastel White, Lucifer Red, Mayerling Green and Miami Blue.

PEUGEOT also made a wide range of accessories available to owners of the 106, and many 106 Premium customers opted to complete their car with six-spoke alloy wheels and a wood finish on the dashboard.