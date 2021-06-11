Further exploring its ambitions to drastically reduce the emissions of its vehicles, PEUGEOT has become one of the very first manufacturers to produce an electric model in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment that is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell.

The new PEUGEOT e-Expert Hydrogen has become the latest model to fulfil PEUGEOT’s “power of choice” promise, which gives customers the option to choose a powertrain best suited to their needs without compromising on capability. As PEUGEOT’s first fuel cell vehicle, the e-Expert Hydrogen outlines the brand’s ambitions to offer an electrified vehicle across its entire range by 2025.

The 100% electric battery-powered PEUGEOT e-Expert was introduced in 2020 and voted International Van of the Year the following year, the sixth PEUGEOT vehicle to win the award since 1992.

Based on the EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform), the new PEUGEOT e-Expert Hydrogen is a fully electric vehicle, combining two on-board sources:

A hydrogen fuel cell, located in the engine compartment at the front of the vehicle and supplies electricity to the electric engine by recombining the hydrogen contained in the tank with oxygen from the air. It emits only water vapour through the exhaust pipe.

A permanent magnet electric motor with a maximum power of 100 kW, delivering 260 Nm of maximum torque. Located on the front axle, this electric drivetrain is similar to that of the PEUGEOT e-Expert

Powered by the innovative “mid-power plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric” system, the PEUGEOT e-Expert Hydrogen can fill up with hydrogen in three minutes and is fitted with a 10.5 kWh battery that helps power the electric motor. The e-Expert Hydrogen has a zero-emissions range of more than 245-miles.

The on-board three-phase 11 kW charger ensures the PEUGEOT e-Expert Hydrogen can be fully charged in less than one hour from an 11kW Wall Box (32A), in three hours from a reinforced socket (16A), or in six hours from a standard socket (8A).

At start-up and a low speed, the high-voltage battery alone provides the electric engine with the power it needs for traction. At a steady speed, the fuel cell supplies the energy directly to the electric engine. During acceleration, overtaking or hill climbing, the fuel cell and the high-voltage battery are combined to supply energy to the electric engine, and during braking and deceleration, the electric engine recharges the high-voltage battery.

Available in Standard (4.95m) and Long (5.30m) lengths, the hydrogen tank system is located under the floor to maximise load capacity. The e-Expert Hydrogen comes with a maximum load volume of up to 6.1m3, and a maximum payload of up to 1,100kg and has a towing capacity of up to 1,000kg.

PEUGEOT has also equipped the e-Expert Hydrogen with specific shock absorber and spring settings for a smoother ride even under light loads. With a specially adapted power steering system, the e-Expert Hydrogen has a turning circle of 12.4m. To ensure the safety of pedestrians, at speeds of up to 18mph a sound signal goes off to indicate the vehicle is approaching in forward and reverse gear.

Available as one standard trim level, the e-Expert Hydrogen features a range of comfort and safety technologies including electric parking brake with hill start assist, manual air conditioning and Visiopark 1 – 180 degree reversing camera. The model also comes with a 7-inch touchscreen central display with PEUGEOT Connect, TomTom 3D navigation, Bluetooth and Mirror Screen compatibility with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™.

From the central console, drivers can choose between three driving modes; Eco, Normal and Power to suit a variety of needs. Eco (60 kW, 190 Nm) is optimised for range, while Normal (80kW, 210Nm) is ideal for daily use. Power (100 kW, 260 Nm) optimises performance when carrying heavy loads.

There are two braking modes available with suitable battery regeneration types. A Moderate mode gives a similar feeling to a combustion engine vehicle, while the Increased mode maximises energy recovery when decelerating. The Increased brake mode is accessible via the “B” push button for “Brake” located on the gearbox control.

The e-Expert Hydrogen comes with a power meter that displays live energy consumption, as well as a hydrogen level gauge, a battery charge level gauge and finally a colour matrix for displaying on-board computer information and range.

Julie David, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “Hydrogen vehicles offer another zero emissions solution for the industry. The e-Expert Hydrogen is PEUGEOT’s first fuel cell vehicle and confirms our commitment to offering our buyers the right powertrain to suit their needs.”

Hydrogen fuel cell technology ensures greater autonomy, which is crucial given that the vast majority of compact vans operate in suburban areas and densely populated city centres, where the need for zero-emission solutions is becoming ever more pressing. It also preserves one of the core functions of LCVs – the transport of large and heavy objects, with unprecedented logistical flexibility and optimised use.

The new PEUGEOT e-Expert Hydrogen maintains the muscular and robust and rewarding style of the internal combustion versions, with the inclusion of several distinctive features. Externally, the model features an “e-Expert Hydrogen” monogram at the rear, a hydrogen filling hatch on the left rear wing, an electric charging hatch on the left front wing, a specific intermediate grille and a 40mm higher suspension.

All PEUGEOT e-Expert Hydrogen vehicles come with a certificate of battery capacity after each service to give owners peace of mind, with the lithium-ion battery guaranteed by an eight-year/100,000-miles warranty for 70% of its original charge capacity.

The PEUGEOT e-Expert Hydrogen will be available to customers in France and Germany from the end of 2021.

For more information, visit: https://www.peugeot.co.uk/