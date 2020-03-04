Phusion IM has established an enhanced collaborative partnership with Microsoft, which recognises the company’s capabilities as an innovative developer of engineering data management solutions for industry.

The North East England-based engineering software specialist has secured certified Microsoft Gold status by meeting the highest standards set by the global company’s partnership programme.

With this status, Phusion IM is able to work in collaboration with Microsoft to develop new and innovative digital products and services to further grow its established presence in international markets.

Operating globally and with its headquarters in Billingham, Phusion IM, has achieved a successful track record across more than 25 years for the delivery of information management software and services to large industry projects and blue-chip companies such as BP and Chevron.

The company has successfully diversified following downturns in key markets, particularly oil & gas, to develop its technology-based engineering project expertise into a Software as a Service (Saas), providing a range of innovative solutions to a wide range of industry sectors.

Alex Hayward, Managing Director of Phusion IM, said: “Maintaining a path of continual innovation is essential for our business and this enhanced Gold-level partnership with Microsoft enables Phusion to be at the forefront of engineering data management for our UK and international customers.

“Our solutions, in particular our Master Data Model, are system agnostic to ensure they continue to be compatible with evolving technology platforms. Working with Microsoft will help us better understand the development of platforms and related technologies as part of our commitment to deliver the most productive, safety-driven and efficient data management technologies.”