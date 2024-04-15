Places to see in Northumberland?

When it comes to beautiful landscapes, fascinating history, and unique attractions, Northumberland has it all. Located in the North East of England, this county is brimming with places to see and things to do. From historic castles and stunning coastlines to charming villages and vibrant cities, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Northumberland.

One of the most iconic landmarks in Northumberland is Alnwick Castle. This medieval fortress is the second largest inhabited castle in England and has been the home of the Percy family for over 700 years. Visitors to Alnwick Castle can explore the impressive State Rooms, visit the stunning gardens, and even try their hand at broomstick flying in the spot where Harry Potter learned to fly in the film adaptation of the popular book series. With its rich history and breathtaking architecture, Alnwick Castle is a must-see attraction in Northumberland.

For those who prefer a taste of the great outdoors, Northumberland National Park is the perfect destination. Covering over a thousand square kilometers of unspoiled countryside, the park is home to a diverse range of wildlife, rugged moorland, and ancient Roman ruins. Visitors can hike along scenic trails, go birdwatching, or simply relax and enjoy the peace and tranquility of the park. With its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage, Northumberland National Park offers a unique and unforgettable experience for nature lovers.