GT3 Architects, Tilbury Douglas Construction and Teesside University, all struck gold for the North East at the national Constructing Excellence Awards.

Regional winners from across the UK came together at the London Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square, to acknowledge outstanding projects, organisations and individuals.

A project at Wolsingham Sewage Treatment Works Growth Improvement, won the innovation category and was led by Tilbury Douglas Construction, alongside Northumbrian Water Ltd, Wood PLC, Sirius, Aquardia, Seppex and JHT.

GT3 Architects took the People Development Award and was praised by the judges for its strong culture, which is embedded throughout the company.

Teesside University, nominated by Wates Construction, won Client of the Year.

A number of North East organisations also scooped highly commended. They were:

Civils Project of the Year: Wolsingham Sewage Treatment Works Growth Improvement – Tilbury Douglas Construction Ltd, Northumbrian Water Ltd, Wood PLC, Stortec, Aquardia, Intelect and Xylem.

Integration & Collaborative Working: Dame Margaret Barbour Building – GSS Architecture, Newcastle University, Robertson Construction, Couch Perry and Wilkes, Summers Inman, Billinghurst George & Partners, Identity Consult and Oobe.

Health, Safety and Wellbeing: Living Well – Creating a digitally inclusive health, safety & wellness offer – Northumbrian Water.

Conservation & Regeneration: Seaton Delaval Hall – Mosedale Gillatt Architects, The National Trust, Historic Property Restoration, Todd Milburn Partnership, Blackett-Ord Conservation Engineers, Sine Consulting and Southern Green.

Catriona Lingwood, chief executive at Constructing Excellence in the North East, said: “Congratulations to all award winners and regional finalists, what a great night we had in London representing the North East in the national awards.

“The fact we came home with a number of awards, across varying categories, highlights the calibre of work taking place throughout the region.

“Entries are now open for this year’s regional Constructing Excellence North East Awards taking place on 17 June at The Grand Hotel Gosforth Park. The deadline for entries is Friday 25 February.”