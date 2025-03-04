POCKET PERCH OUTDOOR SOLUTIONS WINS GOLD PRIZE…

AN OUTDOOR seating solution, which was dreamed up as an antidote to sitting on damp grass and rocks, has won a major design award for its creator.

Pocket Perch was created by North-East based Ruth Jacobs, when she sat down outside for a rest after going on a walk.

It inspired her to create a product which was sustainable, functional and stylish – and led to her receiving the Gold Award for Best Product – Home and Gifts at the recent Scotland’s Trade Fair Spring 2025.

Ruth came up with the idea after sitting down on a damp rock after a walk by the sea and realised that her experience – ending up with a wet bottom – was something that anyone who spends time outdoors must recognise.

“I was sure there was something that I could come up with that people could carry with them really easily and would mean they’d have a waterproof solution that they could use,” she said.

As someone who previously liked to sew and make her own clothes, Ruth decided to create the items herself, setting up her company Jacwicks Designs to sell the Pocket Perch.

An instant hit with walkers, hikers and people visiting outdoor attractions, Ruth then started to sell the Pocket Perch via her website and even created a pet friendly version, using sustainable material wherever possible.

And it was her unique portable, padded and waterproof cushion – meaning it is also comfortable and warm – which has now snared her the prestigious award.

Dawn Kane, Scottish Seabird Centre who was one of the judges, said the Pocket Perch had won in the face of extremely tough competition.

“We particularly like Jacwicks Designs, Pocket Perch as it is a really innovative idea,” she said.

“The fact that this can be easily stored and used for a day out at the beach/hill walking/camping makes it very versatile for someone’s particular needs. It’s waterproof which really is a must for the British weather and comes in a lot of fun designs.”

Ruth – who also sells the Pocket Perch at various outdoor attractions, gift shops and garden centres across the UK – is delighted with the win.

“This recognition speaks volumes about the dedication and craftsmanship of this small UK business,” said Ruth.

“The Pocket Perch was designed with the intention of offering an eco-friendly, practical, and beautifully crafted product that enhances outdoor experiences. We’re delighted to see it being embraced by both consumers and the industry.”

The Pocket Perch comes in a range of fabrics and designs, a well as a picnic rug version, a dog bed and a smaller version suitable for children.

Prices start from around £16 and are available at www.jackwicksdesigns.co.uk