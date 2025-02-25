Boost for armed forces veterans at Teesside care home

A TEESSIDE care home has been named “veteran friendly” by an armed forces charity backed scheme for their “enhanced person-centred care and support”.

The Beeches Care Home, on Green Lane, Stockton-on-Tees, has now received Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) status.

The VFF initiative is a collaboration between Armed Forces charities Royal Star & Garter and Royal British Legion, and NHS Veterans’ Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA), with funding support from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

It was launched in 2023 with the aim of tackling loneliness and isolation by better supporting the practical, emotional and social needs of the 25,000 strong armed forces community in residential care homes across England.

To achieve VFF status, The Beeches was required to meet eight standards. These included noting Armed Forces status within care plans, addressing social isolation, and signposting to support services, such as the local Royal British Legion branch, and other charities that provide support for veterans or partners of veterans.

Among the veterans living at the care home is John Collier, 80, who served 10 years as a signals operator for the Royal Marines between 1961-71. He travelled extensively during his time in the armed forces, working in Singapore, South Africa, and Borneo, to name a few.

He said: “We had to leave Singapore. The RAF flew us to Borneo. It looked like lots of tiny dots on the map. When we got there it was all jungle. I wonder if it looks like that now. It was hard work but I enjoyed it.”

Alongside supporting their armed forces veterans within the home, carers have also supported the attendance of events externally, including a visit to The Last Post Memorial Bar, in Thornaby, during a Remembrance Day event and a Christmas party. They also visited University Hospital of North Tees for their veteran coffee morning.

The Stockton Sea Cadets and Royal Marine Cadets have also visited the home, when John spent time sharing his memories and photographs from his service.

Nicola Bowes, activities coordinator and The Beeches Care Home and a VFF Community Champion, said: “John spent time talking to the young cadets and received a gift of a Royal Marines flag and beret from them. John’s daughter, Fay, joined us for the visit and was happy to see the emotional interaction between her dad and the cadets who are following in his footsteps.

“Through visiting local armed forces community events our veterans have had the opportunity to chat with other veterans and form new friendships.

“It has been a very rewarding programme and we feel privileged to have been given the opportunity to learn more about our veterans. The support from Jules Walker at VFF has been excellent and she has helped us along the way by giving us the confidence to speak to our veterans and their families about memories that aren’t always good.

“We are excited for the year ahead as we continue to support our veterans and provide more meaningful activities through person centred care to enhance their lives and thank them for their years of service.”

Kathryn Glass is the VFF project lead at Royal Star & Garter and responsible for supporting and assessing care homes going through the scheme.

She said: “We’re delighted that The Beeches Care Home has achieved VFF status. This is a great commitment to their continuous improvement in the delivery of person-centred care for veteran residents and their partners.

“This programme will benefit both current and future residents, along with current and future staff at The Beeches Care Home, who are able to access enhanced training and guidance to better engage with the unique military experiences that their residents and partners have lived through.

“Being a VFF care home means that there is an increased understanding and recognition for the veteran community at The Beeches Care Home.”